New rifle and pistol range set for June 22 grand opening

DYESS – Rosanne Cash (left) was recently honored by Arkansas State University for her years for support for the Johnny Cash Boyhood Home project at Dyess. During the event the bust of her father, Kingsland native Johnny Cash, was unveiled by Little Rock artist Kevin Kresse. The bust will be used for the statue of Johnny Cash that is to be placed in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol building later this year by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

DYESS, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO