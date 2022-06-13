ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, AR

New rifle and pistol range set for June 22 grand opening

By salineriverchronicle
salineriverchronicle.com
 3 days ago

The City of Warren's new rifle and pistol range and...

salineriverchronicle.com

salineriverchronicle.com

WHS Class of 1965 holds reunion during Tomato Festival

Thirty one members of the Warren High School Class of 1965 were present at the home of Bryan and Dr. Sue Martin to enjoy a class reunion held in conjunction with the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival. A number of the class took part in Tomato Festival activities and several attended the All-School reunion held Friday night.
WARREN, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Warren Junior Jack Tayshawn Edwards receives offer from SEC school

According to multiple sources, including 42 Sports media organization, incoming Warren eighth grader, wide receiver, and cornerback, Tayshawn Edwards of the class of 2027 received a scholarship offer from Ole Miss this past weekend following a camp with the Rebels. Edwards also confirmed the offer on his twitter account @TayshawnEdwards...
OXFORD, MS
clevelandcountyherald.com

Johnny Cash Bust Unveiled

DYESS – Rosanne Cash (left) was recently honored by Arkansas State University for her years for support for the Johnny Cash Boyhood Home project at Dyess. During the event the bust of her father, Kingsland native Johnny Cash, was unveiled by Little Rock artist Kevin Kresse. The bust will be used for the statue of Johnny Cash that is to be placed in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol building later this year by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
DYESS, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Warren School Board approves resignations and new hires

Six of the seven members of the Warren School Board were onhand Monday evening, June 13 to conduct the monthly business of the District. In addition to the regular reports from all. school administrators and the financial updates, the board came out of an executive session to make a number...
WARREN, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Banks woman reported missing

Missing person Martha Bradford wast seen at approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022 after leaving her home on foot in the Blue Springs community near Banks (Bradley 11 North). Bradford was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and jeans or shorts. If contact is made, please contact the Bradley County Sheriffs Office at 870-226-3491.
BANKS, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Hermitage School Board takes personnel actions

The Hermitage School Board conducted its monthly meeting June 13, 2022. Normal business was conducted which included approval of the previous minutes and the financial reports. Board officers were reelected for the new school year. After going into executive session the board voted to approve the following personnel matters:. Hired...
HERMITAGE, AR
WJTV 12

Former Arkansas police officer charged with several counts of Rape of a Minor; allegedly assaulted the victim for three years

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 23, 2022, 30-year-old Waldron R. Sheppard, a former Camden Police officer, was arrested for 12 counts of Rape and 12 counts of Computer Exploitation of a Child after an investigation. According to authorities, a minor reported that they were sexually assaulted by Sheppard for three years. Law enforcement was […]
CAMDEN, AR

