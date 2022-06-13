New rifle and pistol range set for June 22 grand opening

Thirty one members of the Warren High School Class of 1965 were present at the home of Bryan and Dr. Sue Martin to enjoy a class reunion held in conjunction with the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival. A number of the class took part in Tomato Festival activities and several attended the All-School reunion held Friday night.
According to multiple sources, including 42 Sports media organization, incoming Warren eighth grader, wide receiver, and cornerback, Tayshawn Edwards of the class of 2027 received a scholarship offer from Ole Miss this past weekend following a camp with the Rebels. Edwards also confirmed the offer on his twitter account @TayshawnEdwards...
DYESS – Rosanne Cash (left) was recently honored by Arkansas State University for her years for support for the Johnny Cash Boyhood Home project at Dyess. During the event the bust of her father, Kingsland native Johnny Cash, was unveiled by Little Rock artist Kevin Kresse. The bust will be used for the statue of Johnny Cash that is to be placed in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol building later this year by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
Six of the seven members of the Warren School Board were onhand Monday evening, June 13 to conduct the monthly business of the District. In addition to the regular reports from all. school administrators and the financial updates, the board came out of an executive session to make a number...
Missing person Martha Bradford wast seen at approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022 after leaving her home on foot in the Blue Springs community near Banks (Bradley 11 North). Bradford was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and jeans or shorts. If contact is made, please contact the Bradley County Sheriffs Office at 870-226-3491.
The Hermitage School Board conducted its monthly meeting June 13, 2022. Normal business was conducted which included approval of the previous minutes and the financial reports. Board officers were reelected for the new school year. After going into executive session the board voted to approve the following personnel matters:. Hired...
MOUNTAIN PINE, Ark. — An Arkansas man was found dead on Lake Ouachita on Sunday. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission confirmed that 30-year-old Benjamin Anderson was found by a dive team near Point 46 on the lake. Officials say he was found around 3 p.m. on Sunday in...
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 23, 2022, 30-year-old Waldron R. Sheppard, a former Camden Police officer, was arrested for 12 counts of Rape and 12 counts of Computer Exploitation of a Child after an investigation. According to authorities, a minor reported that they were sexually assaulted by Sheppard for three years. Law enforcement was […]
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — A Jefferson County man who was hit by a sheriff deputy's car last month exclusively spoke with KATV on Wednesday for the first time. Jed Stephens is the 32-year-old man who said he and his girlfriend individually ride their bicycles all the time. Jed said he never imagined one trip would change is life.
