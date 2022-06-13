Floyd Co Man Arrested for Sending Explicit Video to Teen

A Knott Co man has entered a not guilty plea to federal drug and gun charges. Michael Nolan Slone, 36 of Mousie, was indicted in May on charges of meth possession with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Back in 2011, Slone was convicted of burglary and attempted murder for breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, then shooting the woman and her new boyfriend. If convicted, Slone could face at least five years in prison and as much as life in prison. He is now scheduled to go on trial Aug. 22.
Comments / 0