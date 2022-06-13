ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

Floyd Co Man Arrested for Sending Explicit Video to Teen

By Scott Ratliff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Floyd Co man was arrested last week on accusations that he sent an explicit video of himslef to a...

Woman Arrested/Charged with Child Endangerment after Kids found Alone in a Parking Lot

A woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after her two children were found wandering alone in a parking lot. A Johnson Co Sheriff’s Deputy was called to the Starfire Hill area of Johnson Co, where the children were found. Reports indicated that a social worker identified the children from previous encounters. The Deputy went to a nearby trailer court to try and make contact with the parents. Upon arrival at the address, he found the mother, identified as 37-year-old Josephine Barnett, watching TV. After first telling the deputy there were no children in the house, she later told the officer they had been there, but they must have left through the back door and she didn’t know where they were at. Josephine Barnett was arrested and has been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. She was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
Knott Co Man Pleads Not Guilty to Drug and Gun Charges

A Knott Co man has entered a not guilty plea to federal drug and gun charges. Michael Nolan Slone, 36 of Mousie, was indicted in May on charges of meth possession with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Back in 2011, Slone was convicted of burglary and attempted murder for breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, then shooting the woman and her new boyfriend. If convicted, Slone could face at least five years in prison and as much as life in prison. He is now scheduled to go on trial Aug. 22.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
Virginia Man Arrested after Car Chase in Pike Co. on US 23

A Virginia man was arrested in Pikeville Wednesday after he was accused of stealing a truck, then leading Police on a chase on US 23 that shut down the highway in the Coal Run area for most of the day. According to the Kentucky State Police, traffic was shut down in both directions of U.S. Highway 23 for several hours near the old Big Lots building in the Coal Run community of Pike Co. Police received a complaint from a local business that someone had stolen a white Chevrolet Silverado truck from their lot. Officers would locate the vehicle on Hambley Boulevard and attempted to make a traffic stop. The suspect, identified as James Rife of Virginia, was driving the vehicle towards Cedar Creek, but refused to stop. The chase continued to drive through Cedar Creek towards Hurricane Creek Road, swerving several times almost striking several vehicles.
PIKEVILLE, KY

