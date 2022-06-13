Floyd Co Man Arrested for Sending Explicit Video to Teen

A woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after her two children were found wandering alone in a parking lot. A Johnson Co Sheriff’s Deputy was called to the Starfire Hill area of Johnson Co, where the children were found. Reports indicated that a social worker identified the children from previous encounters. The Deputy went to a nearby trailer court to try and make contact with the parents. Upon arrival at the address, he found the mother, identified as 37-year-old Josephine Barnett, watching TV. After first telling the deputy there were no children in the house, she later told the officer they had been there, but they must have left through the back door and she didn’t know where they were at. Josephine Barnett was arrested and has been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. She was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO