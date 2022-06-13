KSP Release Name of Victim in Fatal Accident in Carter Co

Effective: 2022-06-15 15:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Search the internet or contact your county Emergency Management Agency to see where cooling stations may be open in your area. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 107. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 104 expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Southeast Indiana, Northeast and Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 8 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

BOONE COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO