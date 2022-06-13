ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

KSP Release Name of Victim in Fatal Accident in Carter Co

By Scott Ratliff
wsipfm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kentucky State Police have released the name of the individual involved in a fatal wreck on Saturday afternoon...

www.wsipfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Two women found shot to death in Ashland, Kentucky

UPDATE (12:23 p.m. on Friday, June 17): Two women are dead from gunshot wounds in Ashland. Ashland PD said that police were called to the 3000 block of Montgomery Ave. at 8:18 a.m. on Friday for a welfare check. They were told that gunshots had been heard in the area. They found two female victims […]
ASHLAND, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Magoffin man arrested after dragging dog behind truck

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. — A Magoffin County man has been charged with cruelty to animals, after witnesses reported him dragging a dog behind his truck. Police were called to Allen Drive, where Alden Brown, 58, of Salyersville, was reported to have dragged the dog to a nearby pawn shop. When a deputy arrived on the scene, he found a trail of blood in the parking lot, then found Brown’s truck with blood in the back seat.
SALYERSVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested after vehicle pursuit on US-52 in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested Monday evening after a vehicle pursuit on US-52 in Wayne County. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from their Drug Enforcement Unit tried to catch a driver going southbound on US-52. They say the driver started to go faster and then began passing other […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 6/15/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Jeffery Fields, 38, of Hampton, VA, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, on...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
thelevisalazer.com

OLD FOODLAND BUILDING HIT WITH GRAFFITI OVER WEEKEND

Louisa Police Department is seeking information into the Criminal Mischief damage to the old Foodland building. If you have any information please contact 606-638-4058 or email at info@louisapd.org. A worker inside the building this morning said the written damage to the exterior of the building, which is being rebuilt by...
LOUISA, KY
WOWK 13 News

Family pet lost in Ona, West Virginia fire

ONA, WV (WOWK)—13 News has new details about a fire that spread from a camper to a home in Ona on Tuesday. The Ona Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook that they received a call for a structure fire on Paradise Lane late Tuesday afternoon. They say that when they arrived, the flames and smoke […]
ONA, WV
mountain-topmedia.com

Paintsville mom arrested after children found wandering parking lot alone

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. — A Johnson County woman was taken to jail, after her two children were found wandering alone in a parking lot. A sheriff’s deputy was called to Starfire Hill, where the children were found. A social worker was able to identify the children from previous encounters, and the deputy went to their home in a nearby trailer court to try to make contact with the parents.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Motorcycle#Traffic Accident#The Kentucky State Police
WKYT 27

County by County, Pt. 2 (6/16/2022)

WATCH | Ky. county launches new campaign to combat opioid epidemic. The Woodford County Fiscal Court just launched a new campaign. WKYT drone footage of Horse Mania display at Ashland - Henry Clay Estate. Updated: 6 hours ago. WKYT drone footage of Horse Mania display at Ashland - Henry Clay...
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Ironton arson investigation leads to arrest

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — The Ironton Police Department has arrested a man who allegedly started a house fire in Ironton on Monday. According to police, 42-year-old Kendrick Jones started a house fire in the 900 block of Adams Street around 12:40 a.m. Ironton PD talked to multiple eyewitnesses who identified the man as someone they […]
IRONTON, OH
WDTN

3-minute tornado hit central Ohio on Monday: National Weather Service

The now-confirmed tornado, ranked as an EF1, lasted for just three minutes with a touchdown at 7:08 p.m a mile southwest of Kincaid Springs. The tornado dissipated around 7:11, after traveling nearly two miles, with wind speeds hitting 90 miles per hour. No one was hurt or killed while the tornado moved through Pike County, according to NWS.
WILMINGTON, OH
WSAZ

Coroner’s office locates family of woman who died

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond posted on social media Monday night that the family of a deceased woman who was living in Ashland has been found. Hammond extended his thanks to those who helped find the next of kin for Mary Noellen Summer, who was originally from the Columbus, Ohio area.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Portsmouth Daily Times

16 indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on June 10 and returned 16 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. HERMAN DESHAWN BETHEA, 24. Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted on:. Improperly Handling Firearms in a...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Community mourns the death of Zsailynn Conley

NEW BOSTON, OH (WOWK) – A community in southern Ohio gathered to remember the boy who was killed in a shooting. The death of 4-year-old Zsailynn Conley left the community heartbroken. Wednesday night, the Roots Childcare Center, where Zsailynn attended daycare, held a candlelight vigil at Millbrook Park to honor his life. Support for the […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Tony on the First Look at 4 Derecho hot seat

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When it comes to derechos, the mother of them all is the June 2012 storm line. Tony tracked it and says there are some similarities to Monday night’s squall line. In order to be designated a derecho, a wind storm must travel 240 miles, last six hours and produce widespread wind damage. Check, check and check says TC so yes the storm line that passed Monday night and knocked out power to thousands can be called a derecho.
HUNTINGTON, WV
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 15:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Search the internet or contact your county Emergency Management Agency to see where cooling stations may be open in your area. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 107. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 104 expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Southeast Indiana, Northeast and Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 8 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Adams, Auglaize, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 15:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Search the internet or contact your county Emergency Management Agency to see where cooling stations may be open in your area. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Auglaize; Brown; Butler; Champaign; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Darke; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Hamilton; Hardin; Highland; Hocking; Licking; Logan; Madison; Mercer; Miami; Montgomery; Pickaway; Pike; Preble; Ross; Scioto; Shelby; Union; Warren EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 107. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 104 expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Southeast Indiana, Northeast and Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 8 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy