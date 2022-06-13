We Salute You: Tyler Makowski

Albany International Airport will depart its first Patriot Flight in over two years this weekend. This year, 65 World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans will fly from Albany to Washington, D.C. to honor them, and thank them for their service. The service is free to the veterans,...
Over the last few weeks, NewsChannel 13 has been following the legal drama involving an attack on an area basketball referee that took place during a youth basketball tournament. Now we're learning more about the far-reaching ramifications of what many folks consider a national epidemic of deplorable treatment of sports...
ALBANY - It was back on June 5, inside the Impact Athletic Center in Halfmoon when a youth basketball player violently attacked an unsuspecting referee. "There have to be consequences to this behavior," asserted Stephanie Dutton, Commissioner of the United East Athletic Conference, with her home base in Latham, "There has to be deescalation strategies and ways to show folks that this is a zero tolerance type space."
ALBANY - The young adults inside Schott's Boxing Gym in Albany Thursday afternoon are on a journey of a thousand punches. It is part of a lifelong journey to explore the limitations of their existence. "We don't get in the ring and hit each other, but we teach them it's...
Colonie police have arrested two men from downstate they say are back trying to steal from other Capital Region business after being spotted before. They are 24-year-old Anthony Matias and 27-year-old Jhojan Matos - both of Yonkers. Colonie police say Friday morning, around 7:30, an officer noticed the men in...
This is the second year that Juneteenth will be celebrated as a federal holiday. It is becoming known and accepted in popular culture, but many people still do not know much about the holidays. NewsChannel 13 hit the streets to ask people about their knowledge of the holiday. The first...
LOUDONVILLE - Hundreds of local children were decked out in red, white, and blue, to celebrate Flag Day. The students at St. Pius X School in Loudonville had a special celebration Tuesday afternoon, with a presentation about Flag Day. It commemorates the adoption of the U.S. Flag on June 14,...
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Preparations are underway for one of the largest Fourth of July parades in the area. The Pittsfield parade is back this year after a pandemic pause. Celebrations will kick off on July 3 with a car show in downtown Pittsfield. Admission is free, but donations to the...
For a Schenectady pastor, the connection to the Buffalo supermarket shooting is personal. Ruth Whitfield was the oldest person killed in the mass shooting. She attended a church in Buffalo, which is a sister church of the AME Zion Church in Schenectady. Reverend Nicolle Harris says she met Whitfield at...
Critical money is raised every year through Catholic Charities' signature event - Night at the Museum. Thursday night was a return to an in-person celebration at the Pruyn House in Latham. All money raised helps Catholic Charities deliver on its community promise - feeding, clothing, housing people in need and...
SARATOGA SPRINGS - This marks the beginning of an $8.2 million project between the Saratoga Regional YMCA and the Saratoga Senior Center. A groundbreaking ceremony was taking place Wednesday. The two organizations are working together to expand the Y's current West Avenue facility, by including a 14,000 square-foot senior center.
On June 21, the summer solstice, people from across the world will fight the darkness of Alzheimer's through a fundraising activity of their choice. In honor of The Longest Day fundraiser, a South Glens Falls man is encouraging people to get out and hike. John Marcantonio said he started walking...
An arrest has been made in connection with the hate symbols drawn on buildings in downtown Schenectady earlier this week. Police arrested 28-year-old Gabriel Mims. Police believe Mims drew swastikas on the side of St. Joseph's Church on Lafayette Street late Tuesday night. He has been charged with four counts...
ALBANY - An empty alleyway is now a cool, new place to hang out in downtown Albany. The city's Downtown Business Improvement District held a grand opening event Friday for a new look on Williams Street. It has new lights, colorful places to sit down, and a 150-foot mural painted...
Derby Park is a big part of Hudson Falls' past. After a $1.8 million makeover, it'll be key to its future. It was a park in decay, and it drove the Moran Brothers crazy. They'd drive by the place where they spent much of their youth, and were disappointed to see Derby Park empty and in disrepair. Long gone were high school and semi-pro football games that drew big crowds to the middle of this small village.
The Academy for Lifelong Learning is celebrating a milestone. On July 1, it will mark 30 years of providing educational and social opportunities for retired seniors. The academy is part of the SUNY Empire State College network and has more than 500 members. Instructors for the Academy are generally retired...
Schenectady police are investigating hateful graffiti left around the city. Around 11:30 Tuesday night, someone called 911 when they spotted several swastikas scrawled onto a church in the city. When police came to look at the graffiti, they started finding it all over town. NewsChannel 13 talked to people in...
MECHANICVILLE – A fire on Saratoga Avenue in Mechanicville is under investigation. The fire broke out around 4:20 Friday afternoon. A truck was destroyed, and a garage was damaged. Investigators say a person was inside the home and didn’t even know about the fire, just steps away. Firefighters...
The Albany Chef's Food and Wine Festival didn't happen this year because of the pandemic. Instead, the organization held a Grand Gala Reception & 5-course dinner to raise money for the not-for-profit arts community in Albany. Thursday evening, Marcus Pryor, Albany Chefs Food and Wine Festival Board of Directors announced...
