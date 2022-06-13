We Salute You: Tyler Makowski

Derby Park is a big part of Hudson Falls' past. After a $1.8 million makeover, it'll be key to its future. It was a park in decay, and it drove the Moran Brothers crazy. They'd drive by the place where they spent much of their youth, and were disappointed to see Derby Park empty and in disrepair. Long gone were high school and semi-pro football games that drew big crowds to the middle of this small village.

