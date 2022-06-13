New Relic named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for APM and Observability for 10th consecutive time

Investments will be focused on productivity, safety, and/or sustainability to support operations and minimize the industry's environmental impact. LONDON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The steel industry generates contrasting views. For some it is a vital component for the construction and transportation industries, while for others is somewhat of a pariah as steelmaking requires large quantities of coke and coal for the blast furnaces. According to a new analysis by global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, steel manufacturer's investment into digital transformation will grow at a CAGR of 10.9% between 2022 and 2031, reaching US$5.9 billion. Investment into data analytics to optimize the steel production process will to worth up to US$2.9 billion in 2031. Bolstering the data flows will be investment into industrial device and applications, fortified by security expenditures, both seeing fair growth by CAGR 5.9% and 8.4% respectively.

