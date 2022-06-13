ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Relic named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for APM and Observability for 10th consecutive time

By Alan Baptista
newrelic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGartner® has published the 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for APM and Observability, an annual report that assesses vendors based on specific evaluation metrics, including current product capabilities, market understanding, responsiveness, and strategy. We are honored that New Relic has been recognized as a Leader for the tenth consecutive...

