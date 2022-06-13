Monday Musings…

McDonald penned a beautiful tribute to his friend after his passing. On Tuesday, June 14, Jim 'Bearcat' Murray passed away at the age of 89. The self-taught athletic therapist was a mainstay in Calgary sports, working with the Centennials and Wranglers of the Western Hockey League, the Cowboys of the World Hockey Association and worked as an assistant trainer for the Stampeders of the CFL. He joined the Flames organization in 1980 as the head athletic trainer, holding that position until he retired in 1996. He won the Stanley Cup in 1989 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in the athletic trainer category in 2009.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO