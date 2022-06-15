ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Asian stocks mixed ahead of Fed rate hike decision

By Yuri Kageyama Ap Business Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NS3Nh_0g9xAqkC00

Asian stock market s were mixed Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's announcement of how sharply it will raise interest rates to cool U.S. inflation.

Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced. Tokyo and Sydney declined. Oil prices edged higher.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.4% on Tuesday as traders waited for a Fed rate hike they expect to be three-quarters of a percentage point, or triple the usual margin. They worry that aggressive Fed action to cool inflation that is running at a four-decade high might tip the biggest global economy into recession.

A “hawkish surprise” from the Fed could be a “further shock to risk assets," said Anderson Alves of ActivTrades in a report. “Money markets are already pricing around 90% possibility of such action.”

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.1% to 3,323.64 after the Chinese government reported factory output rebounded into positive territory in May as anti-virus controls that shut down businesses in Shanghai and other industrial centers eased.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.2% to 21,312.67 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 0.7% to 26,435.01.

The Kospi in Seoul shed 1.2% to 2,463.45 after the government reported South Korea's unemployment rate ticked up 0.1% to 2.8% in May.

Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.4% to 6,658.40. New Zealand and Singapore advanced while Jakarta declined.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 declined to 3,735.48, putting it 21.8% below its Jan. 3 peak. That puts it in a bear market, or a drop of 20% from the last market top.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% to 30,364.83 and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2% to 10,828.35.

Expectations of an unusually big Fed rate hike increased after government data Friday showed consumer inflation accelerated in May instead of easing as hoped.

The Fed is scrambling to get prices under control after being criticized earlier for reacting to slowly to inflation pressures.

Britain's central bank also has raised rates, and the European Central Bank says it will do so next month.

Japan's central bank has kept rates near record lows. That has caused the yen to fall to two-decade lows around 135 to the dollar as traders shift capital in search of higher returns.

Markets also have been jolted by Russia's attack on Ukraine, which has pushed oil prices to history-making highs above $120 per barrel, and by virus outbreaks in China that led to the closure of factories and disrupted supply chains.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 13 cents to $119.06 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract lost $2 on Tuesday to $118.93. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, added 14 cents to $121.31 per barrel in London. It fell $1.10 the previous session to $121.17.

The dollar declined to 135.13 yen from Tuesday's 135.30 yen. The euro gained to $1.0446 from $1.0411.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
Money

Have Stocks Hit Bottom? Here's What Experts Say

Stock market investors have experienced one of the worst starts to a year ever. But now that the markets have shown some glimpses of a possible recovery, investors everywhere are wondering: Have stocks hit bottom, or are we headed towards another cliff?. Investors have been on a rollercoaster over the...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Altria’s core business might be gradually shrinking, but it still rewards patient investors with generous buybacks and dividends. Verizon’s slow and steady growth makes it a great defensive stock during an economic downturn. J&J’s three core businesses give it plenty of options to grow throughout both economic expansions...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Consumer Price Index#Technology Stocks#Bear Market#Asian#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Activtrades#Chinese#Hang Seng#S P Asx 200
money.com

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Country
Japan
The US Sun

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatens to block UK trade deal with US over tensions in Northern Ireland

THE United States' third most powerful politician launches a withering anti-Brexit blast at Britain over tensions in Northern Ireland. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed the US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with "deeply concerning" plans to "unilaterally discard" the Brexit trade terms signed in 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country That Has the Most Oil

Concerns over access to crude oil have been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its oil exports. In turn, this caused the price of oil to rocket above $100 a barrel, near a record set just over a decade ago. While Russia is among the countries with the most oil reserves, Venezuela is […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

700K+
Followers
160K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy