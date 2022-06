Nestled atop the southwest tower of St. Paul & St. Andrew United Methodist Church (86th and West End Ave) reside New York City’s most fearsome predators. Clocking in at over 200 mph, these carnivores are the fastest creatures on earth and can leave behind a wake of grisly devastation. Craving a glimpse into the life of our new neighbors, Upper West Siders are readying their cameras and binoculars, aiming them into the sky toward a new family of peregrine falcons.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO