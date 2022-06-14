ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian shares end lower on rate hike fears

By Tanvi Mehta
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
BENGALURU, June 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday as a surge in wholesale price inflation to 30-year highs stoked fears of more interest rate hikes, offsetting positive cues from global peers.

After swinging between gains and losses for most of the session, the NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) ended down 0.3% at 15,732.1. The index had earlier declined as much as 0.7% to its lowest in over 10 months.

The BSE index (.BSESN) closed 0.3% lower at 52,693.57.

High global energy and raw material prices combined with a weak rupee fuelled a 15.88% rise in wholesale inflation for May from year ago levels, keeping it in double-digits for a 14th straight month. The figure was India's highest since September 1991, according to economists. read more

Retail inflation, meanwhile, eased to 7.04% in May after touching an eight-year high of 7.79% in April. However, an uptick in wholesale food and energy prices is likely to feed into retail prices as the companies increasingly pass on high input costs to consumers. read more

World shares inched higher and Wall Street was tipped for a stronger open on Tuesday, as U.S. Treasury yields steadied at multi-year highs following the worst selloff in years.

Shares of Bajaj Auto (BAJA.NS) fell 5.1% after the automaker said its board deferred a share buyback proposal, citing the need for "further deliberations". The stock was the top loser on the Nifty 50 index.

The Nifty finance index (.NIFTYFIN) fell 0.4%, while the Nifty Bank index (.NSEBANK) was down 0.3%.

Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT) pared early gains to end up 0.1%, with heavyweight Infosys (INFY.NS) rising 1.1%.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Wall Street rallies to close higher after Fed statement

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 rallied on Wednesday to snap a five-session losing skid, after a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve that raised interest rates to market expectations as the central bank seeks to fight rising inflation without sparking a recession. The Federal Reserve raised...
STOCKS
Reuters

Japan's Kanda reappointed as top FX diplomat amid markets jitters

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan has reappointed Masato Kanda as vice finance minister for international affairs, the country’s top currency diplomat, as part of a mid-year personnel reshuffle, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday. The government wants to stabilise financial markets as the yen hits 24-year lows - beyond 135...
ASIA
Reuters

BOJ to maintain ultra-low rates, sound warning over weak yen

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan is likely to maintain ultra-low interest rates on Friday and stress its resolve to support a fragile economy with massive stimulus, a move that may spark a renewed yen fall by highlighting a policy divergence with the rest of the world. While a modest,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Bitcoin Rebounds After Falling Below $18,000

Bitcoin seems to be taking a welcome break for millions of investors. The most popular cryptocurrency, has regained some life: the price was at $19,735.89, up 4.4% in the past hour as of this writing, according to data firm CoinGecko. Bitcoin had fallen on June 18 to $17,677.43 before recovering...
STOCKS
Reuters

Global tech on edge as WTO weighs e-commerce tariffs

GENEVA, June 15 (Reuters) - The global technology industry is pressing the World Trade Organization to exempt data flows from cross-border tariffs, saying a failure to do so would undermine a global recovery already threatened by spiralling prices. The WTO's 164 members presented their views on the topic on Wednesday...
INTERNET
Reuters

India records 12,213 new daily cases of COVID-19

MUMBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - India recorded 12,213 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, its highest such tally in nearly four months. The country's richest state of Maharashtra had 4,024 new infections on Wednesday, with the capital, New Delhi, reporting more than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
