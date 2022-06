Major delays expected on local streets near Rice-Eccles Stadium; concertgoers urged to leave early, take transit and use concert ticket as free fare. UDOT and UTA advise travelers to plan ahead for traffic and reduce congestion by taking transit to the Garth Brooks concert at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18. Heavy traffic is expected on local streets including Foothill Drive, 400 South and 500 South as well as I-80 in eastern Salt Lake County beginning as early as 3 p.m. each day and continuing until midnight.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO