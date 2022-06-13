THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER: Gwen Stefani, H.E.R., Eric Idle, Audra McDonald and More Stars Toast The Hollywood Bowl’s 100th Anniversary: “There’s No Place Like It”
Gwen Stefani, H.E.R., Eric Idle, Audra McDonald and More Stars Toast The Hollywood Bowl’s 100th Anniversary: “There’s No Place Like It”. Performers share their all-time favorite moments at the iconic amphitheater, which hosted its first L.A. Philharmonic performance in 1922: “The way that the Bowl is set up makes it feel...www.scoopmarketing.com
Comments / 0