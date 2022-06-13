THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER: Gwen Stefani, H.E.R., Eric Idle, Audra McDonald and More Stars Toast The Hollywood Bowl’s 100th Anniversary: “There’s No Place Like It”

Jennifer Hudson has had quite a prolific career. After losing American Idol in Season 3, she went on to star in her Oscar-winning role as Effie White in the 2006 musical drama Dreamgirls. From there, she released her self-titled debut album which she earned two Grammy awards for. She topped that off with an Emmy award for producing Baby Yaga, making her one award short of the coveted E.G.O.T. – which is the lingo that refers to individuals who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony over the course of their careers in entertainment. All Hudson was missing was the Tony award, but on June 12, she made history as the latest entertainer to be part of the short list of E.G.O.T. recipients. Hudson is only the second Black woman in history to achieve such a feat.

