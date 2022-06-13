Gold Medal On The Line Against Canada

The U.S. Open will allow tennis players from Russia and Belarus to compete this year despite the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which prompted Wimbledon to ban those athletes.U.S. Tennis Association CEO and Executive Director Lew Sherr, whose group runs the U.S. Open, said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday that the USTA Board decided to let Russians and Belarusians enter the tournament because of “concern about holding the individual athletes accountable for the actions and decisions of their governments.”Sherr said athletes from Russia and Belarus will play at Flushing Meadows under a neutral flag — an...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO