ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Gold Medal On The Line Against Canada

By USA Hockey
USA Hockey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. – Team USA will play for the gold medal in the 2022 IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship on Monday at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wisconsin. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. CT and will...

teamusa.usahockey.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Winter Olympics Hero Has Reportedly Died At 35

The sports world received heartbreaking news this Wednesday. South Korean hockey player Cho Min-ho has passed away. Min-ho passed away after battling cancer. He was just 35 years old. The International Ice Hockey Federation confirmed Min-ho's passing. His funeral is reportedly scheduled for this Friday. "The Korean ice hockey family...
SPORTS
FOX Sports

Winter Olympics may not include Nordic combined for 1st time

Nordic combined, which uniquely tests skiers on jaw-dropping jumps and heart-pounding trails, has been a part of. There is the possibility, however, that Nordic combined is dropped entirely from the Olympics, according to athletes and advocates. “What I heard loud and clear in back channels is that the solution to...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Duncan Scott, British swim star, out of world championships

Duncan Scott, who won four swimming medals and anchored a British relay to gold at the Olympics, will miss the world championships that start Saturday as he recovers from COVID-19. “Since returning from covid I’ve been really struggling with high intensity!” Scott posted on social media. “Now it’s time to...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Sports
Reuters

FIFA prepares to name 2026 World Cup host cities

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - The countdown to World Cup 2026 kicks off in earnest on Thursday, as soccer fans across Canada, Mexico and the United States learn whether their cities made the coveted cut to host the 48-team tournament. Four years after FIFA selected the tri-country North American...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Russian tennis players will be allowed to compete at US Open

The U.S. Open will allow tennis players from Russia and Belarus to compete this year despite the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which prompted Wimbledon to ban those athletes.U.S. Tennis Association CEO and Executive Director Lew Sherr, whose group runs the U.S. Open, said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday that the USTA Board decided to let Russians and Belarusians enter the tournament because of “concern about holding the individual athletes accountable for the actions and decisions of their governments.”Sherr said athletes from Russia and Belarus will play at Flushing Meadows under a neutral flag — an...
TENNIS
The Independent

Daniil Medvedev to defend US Open title after Russians permitted to compete

Daniil Medvedev is set to defend his US Open title after the tournament cleared tennis players from Russia and Belarus to compete at Flushing Meadows.The move contradicts the stance from Wimbledon, which banned those athletes.U.S. Tennis Association CEO and Executive Director Lew Sherr, whose group runs the U.S. Open, revealed that the USTA Board decided to let Russians and Belarusians enter the tournament because of “concern about holding the individual athletes accountable for the actions and decisions of their governments.”Players from Russia and Belarus will play at Flushing Meadows under a neutral flag — an arrangement that’s been used at...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Line#Team Usa#Iihf#Labahn Arena

Comments / 0

Community Policy