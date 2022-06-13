Order School Uniform and Scotus Apparel

Lincoln Police were called to Cooper Park in the 900 block of South 6th Street about 1:15 Thursday morning following a report that a man had been shot. LPD Captain Max Hubka tells KLIN News the 35 year old victim and another male had a disagreement and as the victim turned to leave the park he heard a pop and felt pain in his shoulder. He was struck in the back shoulder area by a single shot.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO