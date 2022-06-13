Order School Uniform and Scotus Apparel

UTICA, Neb. (KLKN) – Power lines were still down in Utica on Thursday morning, two days after a severe hailstorm hit the area. Residents had been without air conditioner and refrigeration due to the storms. “It’s been really hot,” Utica resident Casey Rempel said. Power was restored...
A man was airlifted to a Sioux City hospital after falling off scaffolding outside a downtown Norfolk business on Wednesday. Read Austin Svehla's Norfolk Daily News story by clicking on the below link:
SEWARD, Neb. (KLKN) – On Tuesday night, 18-year-old Justin Rumery had to make one of the toughest phone calls of his life. “I called my dad on while I was running back to my house in Utica, and just watching the golf ball-sized hail, I knew that his business would be at risk,” he said.
UPDATE, Friday (6/17/22) — After lots of cleanup from Tuesday night’s storm, the Seward Walmart just reopened its doors for the first time in days. But the store says it only has a very limited selection of perishable food available at this time. Officials are also thanking everyone...
On the afternoon of June 4, while sitting on a park bench in downtown Lincoln, Nebraska, Abby Mitchell noticed three men holding clipboards and pens gathering signatures for a Republican-led ballot petition to enshrine mandatory voter identification as part of the state constitution. “One of them approached me and asked...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As groceries continue to rise in price, some might be searching for a different way to get beef or poultry. The good news is that Nebraska has more cattle than people, and local farmers and butchers can offer an alternative to big-box grocery stores. “What...
LINCOLN, Neb. — Law enforcement confirmed a tornado at the Seward and Lancaster County line at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday. Northern Lancaster County was under a tornado warning until about 11 p.m., when it was replaced by a severe thunderstorm warning. Campers were reportedly flipped over at the Pine Grove...
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Around 12:20, officers said they were called on a report of vandalism to Caterpillar Vapes on 2601 N 11th St. Authorities said that the business owner reported sometime during the overnight hours of Monday and Tuesday, an unknown suspect (s) threw a baseball-size rock through one of their north windows.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Severe storms swept through much of central and southeast Nebraska Tuesday night, leaving damage in several areas. Tornado sirens sounded in Lincoln Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. Local law enforcement reported a confirmed tornado in Lancaster County around 11 p.m. Golf ball and tennis ball-sized hail fell...
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The City of Norfolk has named Adam Smith as its next Streets Maintenance Supervisor. As the Streets Maintenance Supervisor, Smith will establish and schedule street maintenance activities, supervise and participate in the upkeep and construction of streets, operate a variety of equipment in the division, and assist with street repairs in various parts of the city.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Parthenon Greek Gill and Taverna in Lincoln is closing after nearly 20 years of business. June 19 will be the restaurant’s last day, but it’s not the last time you can taste their popular Greek cuisine. The Parthenon will transition to a catering-only...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Through Sunday, the Capital Humane Society will be offering special adoption discounts on dogs five months and over. Dog adoption fees will be reduced by 50% throughout the week. License and rabies deposits may still apply. Hours at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center are:. Tuesday...
Lincoln Police were called to Cooper Park in the 900 block of South 6th Street about 1:15 Thursday morning following a report that a man had been shot. LPD Captain Max Hubka tells KLIN News the 35 year old victim and another male had a disagreement and as the victim turned to leave the park he heard a pop and felt pain in his shoulder. He was struck in the back shoulder area by a single shot.
A Nebraska man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court, admitting he posted threatening messages about an election official in Colorado. Travis Ford, 42, of Lincoln, told a federal judge that he posted the messages on Instagram after the 2020 election. According to court documents, one said, “Do you feel safe? You shouldn’t. Do you think Soros will/can protect you?”
Norfolk Police have arrested a Columbus woman who is suspected of assaulting a Norfolk man in April with a log-splitting wedge. According to Capt. Mike Bauer, on April 19th, Norfolk Police spoke with a man at Faith Regional’s emergency room, who said a woman whom he didn’t know struck him multiple times on the back and head with a wedge in the 100 block of North 5th Street.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe thunderstorms rolled through southeast Nebraska on Thursday night, putting on a brilliant lightning show. Golf ball-size hail fell in parts of Lincoln, and more than 1 inch of rain has been reported at the Lincoln Airport. Parts of the area, including Gage and Saline...
YORK – While time was spent (and enjoyed) in the green zone (which indicates low levels of community transmission of COVID-19), it now appears the Four Corners Health District is back up in the red zone which indicates a high level of community transmission of COVID. This is the...
