Melvin Gordon appeared at the podium to speak to Denver media Tuesday after practice. The appearance was his first and most notable, considering he chose to skip voluntary workouts with the Broncos. Most fans believed it would be best for him to attend voluntary workouts since the team has a brand new head coach and […] The post Inside look at Melvin Gordon’s growing frustration with Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO