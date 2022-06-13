ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Charles, VA

John Kulakowski Jr.

easternshorepost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. John Stanley Kulakowski Jr., 84, passed away at home on May 18, 2022, in Cape Charles. John was born in Brookhaven, N.Y., on July 29, 1937, a son to the late John and Blanche Kulakowski. He grew up in North Kingstown, R.I. After high school, a tour in the Air...

