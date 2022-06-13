John Kulakowski Jr.

Mr. M. Everett Beasley Jr., 77, husband of the late Ruth Beach Beasley and a resident of Craddockville, joined her in heaven on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Parksley. Born on Dec. 7, 1944, in Craddockville, a son to the late Milton E. Beasley Sr. and the late Frances M. Beasley, Everett remained a lifelong resident of Craddockville. A graduate of Central High School class of 1963, he was selected to the All State Football Team. Everett was a lover of all sports and an unwavering fan of the Washington Redskins. His love of sports continued as he played and coached the Bell Atlantic slow pitch softball team. Everett was retired from Bell Atlantic, a career which he enjoyed, and was quick to tell you that he was the “best trouble man ever.

CRADDOCKVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO