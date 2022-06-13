Coastal Buffers

Richard Haynes, long-time UNH admissions associate director, shares his thoughts regarding Juneteenth as not only a holiday, but a collective time of reflection. UNH will be observing the Juneteenth holiday on June 20 and the entire university community will be honoring the day in a variety of ways. To learn more about this important holiday to commemorate the true end to legalized slavery in the United States, consider attending one of the many events being held across the state, especially the event on June 17 where you can hear more from Haynes on the power of Black Art in Public Spaces.

DURHAM, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO