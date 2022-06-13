Coastal Buffers

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe autumn may be a time when Great Bay Estuary — and the oysters, seagrass and fish that inhabit it — is particularly vulnerable to the effects of ocean and coastal acidification caused by climate change, according to new research from UNH. For three and a half...

unh.edu

UNH Research: Forest to Pasture - Keeping Trees Could Reduce Climate Consequences

DURHAM, N.H.— Land use change, like cutting down a forest to make way for agriculture, can be a major contributor to climate change by releasing greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Researchers at the University of New Hampshire studied a practice known as silvopasture which intentionally preserves trees in pastures where livestock graze. They found that compared to a completely cleared, tree-less, open pasture, the integrated silvopasture released lower levels of carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide and soil carbon storage remained the same, offering a possible alternative for farmers with less climate consequences.
DURHAM, NH
unh.edu

Celebrating Reunion Weekend 2022

UNH celebrated the largest reunion in its history during the weekend of June 2-5, welcoming Wildcats from 21 classes and a variety of affinity groups back to campus for the first in-person reunion gathering since 2019. Spirits were high throughout the weekend as many old friends and classmates reconnected and celebrated together on the campus where it all began. Catch some of the best highlights in this video, or check out all of photos from the weekend in our online galleries.
DURHAM, NH
unh.edu

Staging a Return

Michael Blackman doesn’t hesitate for an instant when considering what’s more likely to cause the biggest spike in his nerves – his daily role as dean of students at UNH, or his return to the stage and New Hampshire theater debut in this summer’s production of Footloose as part of the Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth.
DURHAM, NH
unh.edu

Commemorating Juneteenth

Richard Haynes, long-time UNH admissions associate director, shares his thoughts regarding Juneteenth as not only a holiday, but a collective time of reflection. UNH will be observing the Juneteenth holiday on June 20 and the entire university community will be honoring the day in a variety of ways. To learn more about this important holiday to commemorate the true end to legalized slavery in the United States, consider attending one of the many events being held across the state, especially the event on June 17 where you can hear more from Haynes on the power of Black Art in Public Spaces.
DURHAM, NH

