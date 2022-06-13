William Joseph Thatcher

Larry Stephen Vickery, age 65, of Newnan, passed into his eternal life on June 9, 2022, at his mountain home in Ellijay. The Vickery family was known for tagging their children and grandchildren with nicknames. Steve was to become known as "Squeak." He was small in stature as a child and that seemed appropriate. He was a son of the late Thomas Hamilton "Tom" Vickery, Jr. He loved as his mother, Tom's wife, Winow Paramore Vickery as if she was his birth mother. Steve was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald, who died as an infant, Donald, who died in 1976, and, also, his beloved sister, Angie Vickery Jones.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO