Newnan, GA

William Joseph Thatcher

Newnan Times-Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Joseph Thatcher (Bill), 51, of Newnan, Georgia, died peacefully on June 8, 2022. He was an employee of Delta...

Newnan Times-Herald

Larry Stephen Vickery

Larry Stephen Vickery, age 65, of Newnan, passed into his eternal life on June 9, 2022, at his mountain home in Ellijay. The Vickery family was known for tagging their children and grandchildren with nicknames. Steve was to become known as "Squeak." He was small in stature as a child and that seemed appropriate. He was a son of the late Thomas Hamilton "Tom" Vickery, Jr. He loved as his mother, Tom's wife, Winow Paramore Vickery as if she was his birth mother. Steve was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald, who died as an infant, Donald, who died in 1976, and, also, his beloved sister, Angie Vickery Jones.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Lois Jean Marshall Boutwell

Mrs. Lois Jean Marshall Boutwell, 86, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, with family at her daughter's home in Newnan, Georgia, after a brief illness. She was born December 24, 1935, in Ada, Ohio, to the late Harold and Gladys Purcell Marshall. She met Ada local, the late Jack Boutwell Jr, and married, December 24, 1955, by eloping with both sets of parents present and while she was still in nursing school. Nursing students, at that time, were not allowed to be married, but she was the first nursing student permitted back in school after marriage. She had a wicked sense of humor and a good memory for genealogy.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Veterans honored with quilts

The Coweta County Quilts of Valor recently gave out several quilts to local veterans. Thomas Prost, Maffett Boykin, William Cain, Stephen Cox, Frank Craddock and Elliot "Corky" Jordan were recipients of the quilts. Thomas Prost. Thomas Prost was drafted in the United States Army in 1972 and served until 2002.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Leta Baugh Ezzell

Leta Baugh Ezzell, age 60, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Monday, June 13, 2022, at her home in Newnan, GA surrounded by her family. She was born on June 8, 1962, to James Baugh and Eva DeShazer Baugh. Leta is preceded in death by her father,...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan, GA
Newnan, GA
Georgia State
Peachtree City, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
Newnan Times-Herald

Rutledge friends visit Shrine Circus

After a two-year hiatus, forty friends and ten employees from Rutledge Center joined the Newnan Shrine Club for their annual trip to the Yaarab Shrine Circus. Jessica Lamb gets a kiss from a clown. Patrick Doddridge shows off his skills with a lightsaber. The Rutledge Center is a local nonprofit...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan’s Sean Johnson is summer camping

Summertime is college camp season for high school football players looking to get noticed for scholarship opportunities. Across the county, players are spending time working through drills and competition under the watchful eye and tutelage of the college coaches who hold the key to those coveted offers. Newnan’s Sean Johnson...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan to hold called meeting Thursday

The Newnan City Council will hold a called meeting on Thursday morning to hold a second reading of a vote concerning the city’s proposed pay plan. Mayor Keith Brady called the meeting during Tuesday’s regularly-scheduled city council meeting to get the second reading done. According to Newnan city...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Armed robbery, kidnapping suspect captured quick by Grantville police

A man suspected of robbing a Newnan vape store was captured by Grantville police on his way south, authorities said. Javaris Maquis Jenkins, 24, of Atlanta, is currently charged with armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of kidnapping, and operating a vehicle without registration/valid tag, according to jail reports.
GRANTVILLE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Local Realtors recognized

Two local Realtors were recently recognized for their service to the community. Berkshire Hathaway Agents Jacque Hill and Joshua Murphy were recently honored on behalf of the Newnan Board of Realtors. Hill, a former Marine, was honored with the Humanitarian Award. Hill helped provide meals for first responders by supporting...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Clothes Less Traveled celebrates 25 years of giving

Clothes Less Traveled, a nonprofit thrift shop located in Peachtree City, celebrated its 25th anniversary with a community day and nonprofit fair on Saturday, June 11. Shoppers enjoyed discounts, as well as music, door prizes, food, and family-friendly activities. In addition, the store hosted representatives from nearly 20 nonprofits. From...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Child exploitation, trafficking awareness event set for June 24

A local event set for this month aims to bring awareness to a problem that faces millions globally: sex trafficking. Just 1 International will be hosting “Guardians,” a trafficking prevention event that is slated for June 24 at Forward Church in Sharpsburg. The event aims to rally the...
SHARPSBURG, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Boil water advisory in effect portion of Coweta County

A boil water advisory is in effect for Coweta residents on the northern portion of Highway 29 to Lower Fayetteville Road. Approximately 10,000 Coweta County Water and Sewerage Authority customers are affected, according to the CCWSA website. The affected area stretches from Highway 29 down to Lower Fayetteville Road and...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Grantville may repair Classic Road

Though the Grantville City Council voted to use Local Maintenance Improvement Grant funds for repairs on Griffin Street, the council was informed at its Monday night work session that Classic Road was also in need of major repairs. The city received a request from a resident on Classic Road, said...
GRANTVILLE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Grantville may begin maintaining subdivision streetlights

The city of Grantville currently doesn't maintain streetlights in subdivisions, but that could change. A streetlight has been out for several months in the Canterbury subdivision, said Mayor Doug Jewell. Though the streetlights belong to the city, its up to residents to coordinate the repairs. He said though it may...
GRANTVILLE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Alabama couple facing drug, firearms charges after traffic stop

Two people were arrested, and over $9,000 was seized after a traffic stop. The incident occurred on June 5 when officers with the Grantville Police Department were conducting traffic enforcement along Interstate 85. An officer spotted a car traveling 96 mph and conducted a traffic stop. When speaking to the...
GRANTVILLE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta approves two road closures for Lawshe Road

The Coweta County Board of Commissioners approved two separate road closures for Lawshe Road later this month in order to replace pipes. Both road closures were unanimously approved by the Board of Commissioners at their meeting last week without discussion from the board. The board approved the closure at 945...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

East Coweta conducts youth baseball camp

Head Coach Franklin DeLoach, the East Coweta coaching staff, and current and former players hosted their 15th annual Junior Indian Camp at ECHS. The camp spanned over four days and included hands-on, high-energy drills and instruction in all aspects of the game. Campers moved within different instructional areas to focus on specific disciplines of the game required to be successful.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Ferguson introduces bill aimed at stopping student loan forgiveness

Drew Ferguson, who represents Coweta County in the U.S. House of Representatives, has introduced legislation intended to block any attempts at canceling student loan debt. Ferguson, along with Mike Gallagher, R-Wisconsin, introduced the Student Loan Accountability Act. The act prohibits the Secretary of Education, the Secretary of the Treasury or the Attorney General from taking “any action to cancel or forgive the outstanding balances or portion of balances,” of student loans.
COWETA COUNTY, GA

