If you haven’t heard about GNOX in recent weeks, you’ve missed a surge in price of over 52% for one of the hottest properties in the DeFi world. The good news: it’s not too late. Demand is expected to continue as GNOX enters its second pre-sale phase. Now could still be the time to get involved before the token continues to make an impact on the mainstream.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO