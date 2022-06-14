St. Paul Police Investigate City’s 20th Homicide Of 2022

Originally published June 13. Updated with the name of the victim.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say a man was stabbed to death Monday evening in the North End neighborhood — the city’s 20th homicide of 2022.

Officers were called at about 5:30 p.m. to the area of Winnipeg Avenue and Rice Street on a reported assault, and arrived to find the victim “suffering from a fatal wound.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him Tuesday as 41-year-old Christopher S. Pryor, of Minneapolis.

Police don’t think this was a random attack. No one is in custody. Anyone with information on this homicide is urged to call 651-266-5650.