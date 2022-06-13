Talk of the Town – June 13

The saga of the Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District and the closing of the NABORS waste hauling operation and landfill in Baxter County continues with a new ruling by Judge Tim Fox in Pulaski County Circuit Court. Judge Fox has ruled the $18 fee collected by the solid waste district is not an illegal exaction and the district will have to come up with a plan within 120 days to pay the money collected to the bondholders, essentially ending the payouts to taxpayers in Baxter, Marion, Searcy, Boone, Newton and Carroll counties.

BAXTER COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO