Talk of the Town – June 13

The Baxter County Personnel Committee will meet Thursday afternoon at 4. Agenda items include a reading of personnel policies from Judge Pendergrass and a discussion of two additional sergeant positions in the jail. Both meetings will be held in the third floor conference room of the courthouse. The Budget Committee...
(Baxter County Judge Mickey Pendergrass) Outgoing Baxter County Judge Mickey Pendergrass is throwing his support behind Kevin Litty to succeed him in the Republican Primary runoff election. Litty is facing Brian Plumlee in the runoff after they were the top two vote-getters in the May Primary Election which featured four candidates.
The saga of the Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District and the closing of the NABORS waste hauling operation and landfill in Baxter County continues with a new ruling by Judge Tim Fox in Pulaski County Circuit Court. Judge Fox has ruled the $18 fee collected by the solid waste district is not an illegal exaction and the district will have to come up with a plan within 120 days to pay the money collected to the bondholders, essentially ending the payouts to taxpayers in Baxter, Marion, Searcy, Boone, Newton and Carroll counties.
A few area primary races are still needing to be decided following the election in May. A runoff election for various party nominations and other positions is scheduled for June 21, and early voting will get underway Tuesday. Early voting continues through Monday. In Baxter County, early voting hours will...
Paula Bodenhamer (left) with Ozark County University of Missouri Extension Council Chair Tate Stehle (Photo courtesy of Ozark County Times) A Mountain Home woman, serving as the leader of the Dora 4-H Club, has received the organization’s highest honor among Missouri’s volunteers. Paula Bodenhamer was given the Frank Graham Leadership Award, created to recognize 4-H volunteers for hard work and dedication to youth in the Show Me State.
The Mountain Home School Board will hold its regular monthly meeting Thursday evening and elect new officers. The board will also consider multiple purchases, bulk supplemental school supplies and the purchase of three new buses. The meeting begins at 6:30 at the district administration building.
It is with sadness for those who that will miss him, but also the appreciation of the legacy and impact he left behind, that the family of Gary Thurman Foster of Flippin announces his passing at 68 years old. He was born July 28th, 1953 in Batesville, AR to Thurman...
The Cotter School Board will consider changes to the high school and elementary handbooks when it meets in regular session Thursday evening at 7. The board will also discuss policy revisions, Chenal Therapy memorandum of understanding and the digital learning for 2022-2023. The meeting will be held in the administration...
Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery is notifying the public of counterfeit currency being passed at local businesses.The sheriff’s office has taken several reports of counterfeit currency being passed, in particular counterfeit $100 and $10 bills. Some of the bills have Chinese writing on them. Some say “For Motion Picture...
LaVerne Adams, 82, of Gassville, Arkansas, passed away on June 15th, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. LaVerne was born on September 17, 1939 to the late Forest and Elwese Jones Smith. LaVerne graduated from Flippin High School in 1958. She was married to Leonard Adams in 1959. Together they had Phyllis Kay in 1960 and Michael Vernon in 1962.
Many businesses across the country have seen financial improvement in 2022 as the COVID-19 pandemic has eased compared to the last two years. Most hospitals, including Baxter Regional Medical Center (BRMC) in Mountain Home, are headed in the other direction. Baxter Regional, in the first five months of the year,...
The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a boil water order for part of a water system in Stone County. The boil water order is for customers of Mountain View Waterworks in the Tubbs Subdivison. The boil order was issued Tuesday due to a main break and will remain in...
(Anne Leppold of Mountain Home) A Mountain Home woman’s video of a rock slide as she was leaving Yellowstone National Park Sunday during heavy rain is making national headlines. Twenty-seven-year-old Anne Leppold’s video was shot from her car as large rocks from a rock slide hit the car in front of her.
A Mountain Home man has been arrested following an investigation into reports of work being paid for and never completed.According to the probable cause affidavit deputies began looking into a case involving an elderly victim who paid to have multiple projects built by a builder on her property in Stone County and never received the services.
One of the biggest sporting events in Mountain Home makes its return. Eleven American Legion baseball teams will gather at Cooper Park for the 36th-annual Mickey Huskey Twin Lakes Classic beginning Thursday. KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot’s Matt Sharp recently spoke with Lockeroom head coach Lester White about the...
Wild Wednesdays at Fred Berry Crooked Creek Nature Center at 851 Conservation Lane in Yellville are set. Wild Wednesdays youth program is designed to give parents and kids hands-on, active opportunities to learn, meet other kids and enjoy being outside. All programs are free of charge, no registration is required...
A former Mountain Home resident was able to take home a pair of gold medals at the recent USA Games of the Special Olympics in Orlando, Florida. Josh McGuire won in singles and doubles in Level 4 tennis. Evie Sandlin of Fayetteville was his doubles partner. This was the first...
