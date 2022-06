A 63-year-old man from Cocoa Beach was arrested for allegedly doing something pervy inside a surf shop. According to reports, back at the end of May, a complaint came in that a man used a recording device to take inappropriate recordings of a female shopper at a Ron Jon Surf Shop. It sounds like he was allegedly taking upskirt pictures/videos. By the time officers arrived the suspect had already left, but someone told police he was a regular at a nearby bar.

