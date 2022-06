SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls is in the process of vaccinating its most susceptible animals against the coronavirus. A global animal health company, Zoetis, has developed an experimental vaccine for COVID-19 and is working with zoos across the country to distribute its limited supply to vaccinate the most at-risk species as soon as possible.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO