Theresa Ann Murry Cain, 98, passed away June 9, 2022, with her beloved children by her side. She was born on Cross Creek in rural Jackson County, Kansas, on January 20, 1924, the daughter of William A. and Mary Cecelia (McNeive) Murry, and the fifth of seven children in a tight-knit and loving Irish American farming family.

JACKSON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO