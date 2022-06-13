ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scoresheet: Ime Udoka's Boston Celtics lose, face NBA elimination

By Pamplin Media Group
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 4 days ago
Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners and Hillsboro Hops game results and college notes.

MONDAY, JUNE 13

NBA Finals — Golden State beat Boston 104-94 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, bringing the Warriors within one win of capturing their fourth title in recent years.

And, it'd be the first title for Gary Payton II, the Oregon State product who has played a key role for the Warriors.

But, can Ime Udoka's Celtics keep their dream alive in Game 6 on their home court? It'll be 6 p.m. Thursday at Boston.

Thorns — Portland Thorns midfielder Sam Coffey, defender Becky Sauerbrunn and forward Sophia Smith have been named to the 26-player U.S. Women's National Team roster for a pair of friendlies against Colombia on June 25 and June 28.

In addition, Sauerbrunn and Smith were named to the roster to participate in the Concacaf W Championship, July 4-11 in Mexico.

Edmonton wins — The Edmonton Oil Kings captured the Western Hockey League championship, beating the Seattle Thunderbirds 2-0 Monday in Game 6. The Oil Kings won the best-of-seven series 4-2 and will represent the WHL in the Memorial Cup tournament.

Minnesota 3, Mariners 2 — Byron Buxton hit a two-run homer and also scored an insurance run on Max Kepler's RBI single as the Twins won at Seattle.

Taylor Trammell homered for the Mariners (27-34).

Hanus signs — Portland Winterhawks defenseman and co-captain Clay Hanus has signed a contract with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, an affiliate of the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins in the American Hockey League.

Hanus had 18 goals and 56 assists for 74 points in 68 games for the Winterhawks last season.

The Minnetonka, Minnesota native appeared in 257 career regular-season games.

He joined Jaydon Dureau, Cross Hanas and Taylor Gauthier as current Winterhawks to sign NHL contracts.

Adams honored — Portland State senior cornerback Anthony Adams, from Newberg, has been named to the Athlon Sports FCS Preseason All-America Team.

He's one of five players selected from the Big Sky Conference.

Adams has started 35 games in 2019 and 2021. He's a two-time all-Big Sky performer, once at safety and once at cornerback.

Bazzana, Brown honored — Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana has been named a first-team Freshman All-American by National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. OSU relief pitcher Ryan Brown was named to the second team.

