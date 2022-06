Problem-solving leaders from all around the state are cheering for Val Potter to return to the Utah House of Representatives. As first vice chair of the Utah League of Cities and Towns (serving as mayor of Millcreek), I know firsthand the value of having someone with local government experience on Utah’s Capitol Hill. Good conservatives like Val know that the government that governs closest to the people is the government that governs best. He gets that when fewer on Utah’s Capitol Hill do!

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO