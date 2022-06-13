ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New short film 'The Letter Men' reveals secret love letters among gay soldiers in WWII

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2008, the largest known collection of queer love letters from the World...

HaylSaytan
2d ago

Love is love is love is love! These poor men couldn’t express themselves openly, they could not be truly free and they fought for the rights of the hateful to continue to discriminate against them. They are truly heroes in their own right. Let us honor them 🏳️‍🌈❤️💜

People

Disney/Pixar's Lightyear Banned in Several Middle Eastern Countries Due to Same-Sex Kiss: Report

Lightyear will not be allowed to play in theaters in a few Middle Eastern countries due to an LGBTQ moment in the Disney/Pixar film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have banned the Toy Story spin-off, which stars Chris Evans as Space Commander Buzz Lightyear, because of a same-sex kiss featured in the film. The scene comes during a montage of Space Ranger Alisha Hawthorne (voiced by Uzo Aduba) where she starts a family with her wife. In the montage, the character is seen sharing a kiss with her wife and later becoming pregnant and welcoming a son.
MOVIES
NME

Watch the creepy new trailer for ‘Predator’ prequel ‘Prey’

A new two-minute trailer has been released for Predator prequel film Prey, due to arrive later this summer. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane), the film focuses on the character Naru (played by indigenous actor and Legion star Amber Midthunder), who wants to “prove her worth as a warrior”.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Alexandra Billings on Responding to Anti-Trans Comedy and Politics: “Our Celebration of Who We Are Is the Best Revenge”

I watched the Dave Chappelle special — by accident. I don’t think he’s the funniest person in the world, but I do think he had, at one point, some really interesting political points to make through his comedy. I watched it completely unaware of how far he would go. I haven’t watched the Ricky Gervais special. Look, if I want to get triggered, there’s a million places I can go to do that. Why would I put myself in that position? With both of these men, we, the LGBTQ community, live in their heads rent-free. They constantly talk about us. They constantly...
ENTERTAINMENT
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis’ on Netflix, a Troubling True Crime Documentary About a Callous Media Circus

Michael Peterson Rips HBO's 'The Staircase' for "Egregious Fabrications and Distortions of the Truth" Will There Be a Season 2 of 'Under the Banner of Heaven'?. Netflix true crime documentaries are a dime a dozen at this point, but maybe Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis will stand out among the pack. The German-language movie chronicles a terrifying 1988 bank-robbery-turned-hostage-ordeal that stretched on for 54 hours – and was quite shockingly documented in real time by German media, who were widely criticized for interfering with police and interviewing criminals and hostages in the midst of the tense situation. The film consists entirely of archived local media footage and TV news clips, stylistically separating itself from other such true crime docs. But is it a commentary on the controversy that ensued, or does it just further the exploitation?
TV & VIDEOS
People

Craig Melvin Says Being a Better Dad to His Kids Was 'Motivation' to Reconcile with His Father

Craig Melvin is reflecting on how his relationship with his father directly impacts his role as a dad of two. Speaking to Kindred by Parents, a new digital destination and community dedicated to Black families, the Today co-host, 43, shared that his desire to be a better father motivated him to reconcile with his own dad, who struggled with addiction throughout the journalist's childhood.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ Banned in Saudi Arabia, U.A.E. and Malaysia Over Same-Sex Kiss

Click here to read the full article. Pixar’s “Lightyear” will not be playing in Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E. and Kuwait, among other West Asia territories, due to the inclusion of a same sex kiss in the “Toy Story” spinoff. The scene, involving a new lesbian space ranger character named Alisha and her partner starting a family together and greeting each other with a kiss on the lips had been originally cut from the film by Disney. But it was reinstated when Pixar animators spoke out against Disney in an open letter obtained by Variety, saying that Disney had demanded cuts, censoring “overtly...
MOVIES
Distractify

Netflix's New Thriller Series 'Dark Winds' Brought Fans to 1970s Southwest

In a new golden age of psychological thriller shows and movies, Netflix's latest is sure to keep everyone on their toes. Dark Winds is a thriller television series set in the 1970s in the Southwest. The show follows two Navajo Tribal Police officers, Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), as they investigate a double murder that draws them deep into the past.
TV SERIES
E! News

Murder Victim's Sister Asking Hulu to Remove Dead Asleep Doc Done Without Family's Permission

Brooke Preston's sister is calling for the removal of a Hulu documentary centered around her murder. Almost six months after Dead Asleep was released, Jordan Preston continues to speak out against the doc, which Hulu touts on its website as a "ground-breaking new spin on the true-crime genre" that explores if Brooke's convicted killer Randy Herman Jr.⁠ did "really commit a brutal murder in his sleep."
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

The emotional war of grieving my father while welcoming my daughter

On July 7, 2021, I sat on the floor of my childhood bathroom in Rhode Island and took stock of my surroundings. This room, with its faded blue walls and speckled countertop, had been the setting of many major milestones. It was where I secretly taught myself how to shave my legs using my father’s razor, where I successfully learned how to use a tampon after months of struggling, where I put on the final touches before my wedding. And, a few minutes later, as my phone chimed and I picked the stick up from the counter, another major milestone occurred: I found out I was pregnant.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Explains Kelsey Harris Fallout, Kelsey Responds

Megan Thee Stallion has detailed how her friendship with Kelsey Harris deteriorated in the wake of the July 2020 shooting which was allegedly carried out by Tory Lanez. Speaking with Rolling Stone for a new cover story, Megan recalled feeling slighted after seeing Harris meeting with Lanez after the shooting.
THEATER & DANCE
