New short film 'The Letter Men' reveals secret love letters among gay soldiers in WWII

Michael Peterson Rips HBO's 'The Staircase' for "Egregious Fabrications and Distortions of the Truth" Will There Be a Season 2 of 'Under the Banner of Heaven'?. Netflix true crime documentaries are a dime a dozen at this point, but maybe Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis will stand out among the pack. The German-language movie chronicles a terrifying 1988 bank-robbery-turned-hostage-ordeal that stretched on for 54 hours – and was quite shockingly documented in real time by German media, who were widely criticized for interfering with police and interviewing criminals and hostages in the midst of the tense situation. The film consists entirely of archived local media footage and TV news clips, stylistically separating itself from other such true crime docs. But is it a commentary on the controversy that ensued, or does it just further the exploitation?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO