Nick Poulin from Augusta, Maine is one of the 2021–22 James S. Stevens Outstanding Junior Award recipients. He is a marketing and new media double major, and will be a senior in the fall. Poulin works for ASAP on campus, and is a marketing intern for both the Maine Business School and the United Way of Eastern Maine. Poulin is very involved as an MBS ambassador and the president of Beta Gamma Sigma. After graduation, Poulin plans to attend graduate school at UMaine.

ORONO, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO