Mike Boynton Helps Lead Team USA to 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship Gold

STILLWATER – This week has been kind of a landmark week at Oklahoma State for athletics. I’m not talking about camp week and the fact that some social media Instagram sensation nicknamed “Baby Gronk” showed up at Oklahoma State football youth camp or that 500 young wrestlers will be attending John Smith’s wrestling camp. No, this was landmark in that Oklahoma State athletics director Chad Weiberg had his first all staff meeting since taking over in his position last summer. Yes, the first time to have all the department staff and coaches in the same room. It was a good opportunity to not just look ahead, do some planning, but also celebrate an athletics year that includes another Bedlam Series victory, eighth in nine years. It also is worth celebrating another anticipated top 25 finish in the Learfield Director’s Cup.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO