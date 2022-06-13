ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del City, OK

Mike Boynton Helps Lead Team USA to 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship Gold

By Zachary Lancaster
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma State has another USA FIBA gold medal to add to its history books as USA Basketball rolled through the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship with Mike Boynton as one of its assistant coaches. Team USA beat Brazil 102-60 in the title game, marking the sixth-straight gold medal for...

