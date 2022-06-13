ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, IA

Ila Bradshaw

By Ellis Codjoe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIla Mae Bradshaw age 91 of Fairfield, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Prestige Care. Visitation for family & friends will be Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Behner Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Behner Funeral Home with Pastor Jack Jackson...

Gary Blaise

Gary Lynn Blaise, 70, of Keosauqua, IA passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Funeral service with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua, IA with Pastor Danny Cary officiating. Burial will be held in the Mt. Moriah Cemetery near Douds immediately following. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua with the family present to greet friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions in Gary’s honor may be directed to the Mt. Moriah Cemetery Association. Friends may leave online condolences at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
KEOSAUQUA, IA
LaVerne Molyneux

LaVerne Molyneux, 98, of Oskaloosa, passed away Tuesday morning, June 14, 2022, at Oskaloosa Care Center. LaVerne Marion Molyneux, daughter of Edward and Pauline (Schweiner) Clark, was born May 6, 1924, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Initially named LaGrange, her parents changed her name when she was three or four. The family moved to a farm near Lena, Wisconsin, when Laverne was a young child. Life was hard on the farm, and LaVerne was charged with looking after her young sister, Dorothy, and many other tasks. When she was old enough, she became a nanny to a family in Lena and began earning money that she saved for her future. On May 22, 1941, she graduated from Lena High School. While attending business college after high school, she continued to work to help her family and support her sister’s education. After completing her education, LaVerne was hired by National Cash Register. There, she met the love of her life, Donald Albert Molyneux, a young Amy Veteran who had recently retired. A few months later, they married in Racine, Wisconsin, on December 22, 1945. LaVerne was then hired by Gimbles Department Store as an executive secretary and worked there until her retirement.
OSKALOOSA, IA
Millard Morgan

Millard Earl Morgan age 81 of Fairfield, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Prestige Care. Visitation for family & friends will be 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Behner Funeral Home. Funeral service will start at 3:30 p.m. with Pastor Danny Cary officiating. Burial will follow the service at the family cemetery on the Morgan Farm, 2223 Episcia Avenue, Batavia, Iowa 52533.
FAIRFIELD, IA
Robert Craig

Robert Franklin Craig, 82, of rural Ottumwa, died at 7:15 a.m. June 11, 2022 at Monroe County Hospital. He was born October 6, 1939 in Lancaster, MO to Harvey Franklin and Ruth Bodkins Craig. He married Shirley Beasley November 16, 1958 at the Christiansburg Methodist Church. Growing up in Bloomfield,...
OTTUMWA, IA
Reece Amos

Reece Eugene Amos, 63, of Ottumwa, died June 9, 2022 at Ridgewood Specialty Care. He was born January 31, 1959 in Ottumwa to Frank Eugene and Mildred Arlene Morris Amos. A graduate of Ottumwa High School, he worked as a custodian for the University of Iowa, at Sirloin Stockade, Pizza Ranch and for a few years at Goodwill.
OTTUMWA, IA
