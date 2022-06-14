Radnor Township passes controversial ordinance to protect abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned

Radnor Township passed a controversial ordinance on Monday evening to protect abortions if the Supreme Court does overturn Roe v. Wade later this year.

In a 4 to 3 vote, the commissioners ruled that Radnor Township is declining participation in any abortion ban and keeping reproductive rights intact as the law currently stands.

"This is sending a message to Harrisburg that we want to maintain safe access to abortions," said Moira Mulroney, president of the Radnor Board of Commissioners.

The ordinance says that no police officer or official can conduct any investigation, make any arrest, file any criminal charges or work with any other agency to prosecute an individual who facilitates, provides or receives abortion services during the first six months of pregnancy.

Those against this ordinance argue it sets a dangerous precedent if police are stripped of their abilities to uphold the oath.

"In Radnor Township, we will not be enforcing what is plainly a violation of a constitutional right to privacy," said Jack Larkin, the Radnor Township Board of Commissioners vice president.

"I'm really disappointed," said Margot Jiuliano of Radnor Township. "I don't think it's representative of how people feel. I think that it is hogtying our police department. I think we're using them as ping pong balls."

Supporters of the ordinance included Commissioners Maggy Myers, Jack Larkin, Moira Mulroney and Lisa Borowski. They said they simply don't want their neighbors arrested for participating in something that has been protected by the constitution for almost 50 years.

"I do not want to have to arrest women. I do not want to investigate medical practices," said Mulroney. "Nothing in this ordinance is opening abortion clinics. Nothing in this ordinance is asking people to come and provide abortions."

Those voting against the ordinance included Commissioners Sean Farhy, Jake Abel and AnnaMarie Jones. Critics said the ordinance is beyond the scope of what they were elected to do.

"This is a national issue, this is a state issue, this is not a township issue," said Sean Farhy, Ward 7 Radnor Commissioner. "We were not elected to talk about abortion. We're not allowed to talk about guns. We are here to fix stormwater and sewer, and deal with the parks."

The ordinance will go into effect in 31 days, but is only relevant should Roe v. Wade be overturned.