PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach officials issued an emergency ordinance last week to shut down a portion of the sandy beach overnight. Beach Police officials tell NewsChannel 7 the closure is due to rowdy behavior in that area. NewsChannel 7 requested incident and arrest numbers in the closed area to get a better idea of why they made the decision, and the numbers show there have been more arrests.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO