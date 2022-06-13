ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

Santa Clara County extends speed limit on stretch of Los Gatos mountain roadway

By Staff Report
losgatan.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Gatos’ representative on the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors says it was the advocacy of local residents that led to extending the speed limit on a section of road in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Last week, supervisors adopted a resolution...

losgatan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Silicon Valley

San Jose set to remove parking requirements in the near future

San Jose is now one step closer to removing a longstanding policy that has resulted in an oversupply of parking throughout the city, sprawl and higher housing costs. On Tuesday evening, the San Jose City Council voted unanimously to come back later this year to finalize the removal of “mandatory parking minimums” following additional work on the policy by city officials.
SAN JOSE, CA
oaklandside.org

How Yesenia Sanchez toppled incumbent Alameda County Sheriff Greg Ahern

On Tuesday evening, Yesenia Sanchez was still absorbing her stunning victory in the Alameda County’s sheriff’s election. Becoming the sheriff of one of California’s largest counties wasn’t something she ever imagined earlier in life. A graduate of Patterson High School in the rural Central Valley town of Patterson, at age 19 Sanchez moved back to Hayward where she had spent her childhood. She worked three jobs at a used car dealership, the Oakland airport, and McDonald’s. Her parents had lost their home to foreclosure and she was couch surfing at relatives’ homes and helping to support her family.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
legalexaminer.com

Four Central Valley Women Tragically Killed in Monterey County Collision

Four women from Central Valley tragically lost their lives after a head-on collision in Monterey County. The devastating accident occurred Monday morning, sometime before 6:20 a.m., south of Monterey on June 13, 2022. reports it happened near the intersection of Jolon Road and Mission Road. The California Highway Patrol arrived...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
santaclaranews.org

Bay Area Council Warns Santa Clara About Head Tax Proposal

The Bay Area Council (BAC) is weighing in on a proposed head tax in Santa Clara. The business-friendly organization is raising major concerns about the tax and its impact on Santa Clara businesses. “We understand your desire to seek more revenue from local businesses, particularly through some type of employee...
SANTA CLARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
City
Los Gatos, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Traffic
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Los Gatos, CA
Government
Los Gatos, CA
Traffic
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Traffic
KRON4 News

Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

(BCN)– The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Monday evening include: The East Palo Alto Senior Center will be reopening next Friday after shutting down for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials announced Saturday. The Senior Center, located at 560 Bell St., will […]
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
Silicon Valley

Real estate battle erupts over ‘Oklahoma land rush’ in Bay Area city

EAST PALO ALTO — The future of numerous proposed developments in East Palo Alto could hinge on the fate of an obscure public agency that serves the Bay Area city. Development companies that have proposed 20 projects, both office and residential, in the Peninsula city say they have been stymied by the refusal of the East Palo Alto Sanitary District to allow new sewer connections to serve the endeavors.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
padailypost.com

Two charged in robbery of Cal Ave. smoke shop

Two men who were allegedly part of a group of smash-and-grab robbers that hit stores throughout the Bay Area have been charged in the robbery of a smoke shop on California Avenue in January, Palo Alto police said today. The two men were already in Santa Clara County’s Elmwood jail...
PALO ALTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Simitian
everythingsouthcity.com

Outrage Grows Over Therapy Pool Closure; Community Pressure Increases on Sutter Health

South San Francisco, CA June 15, 2022 Submitted by warmwaterwellness.org. On Monday, June 6, the Burlingame City Council became the latest governmental agency to unanimously approve a resolution calling for the Mickelson therapy pool’s reopening. They join the cities of Millbrae and San Mateo in passing resolutions that Sutter Health reopen the Mickelson facility. In addition, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors and the Sequoia Healthcare District have passed resolutions, and other Peninsula cities are considering resolutions. The San Mateo Senior Citizens Commission, Half Moon Bay’s mayor and many physicians have penned letters of support.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSBW.com

California exempts Santa Cruz from emergency water use restrictions

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The California State Water Resources Control Board has granted Santa Cruz an exemption from newly approved emergency water use restrictions, the city announced Wednesday. According to the city's water department, existing conservation measures exceed the goals required under stage 2 of the state's Water Shortage...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

South Bay brush fire burning near North San Jose-Milpitas border

MILPITAS -- Fire crews in the South Bay are at the scene of a three-alarm brush fire burning in the area of McCarthy Boulevard and Tasman Drive near I-880 Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.The San Jose Fire Department Twitter account posted that the call about the fire came in just before 1 p.m. near the northern border of San Jose and Milpitas. The vegetation fire was burning near the 1400 block of McCarthy Boulevard. So far, there are no reports of injuries or structures threatened.  A Twitter user posted video that showed heavy smoke rising from behind condos in the area. There were reports that the fire was burning along the creek behind McCarthy Boulevard in same area as another fire that started in a homeless encampment a year ago.As of around 2:10 p.m., there were reports that additional fire engines were requested from San Jose and that firefighters were being warned to watch out for possible booby traps in the encampments on both sides of the creek.
MILPITAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limit#Mountain#Operations
CBS San Francisco

Cal Fire responding to 30-acre brush fire near Hollister

HOLLISTER – Cal Fire crews are responding to a brush fire that broke out near Hollister in San Benito County Tuesday afternoon.The agency's San Benito-Monterey Unit first reported the fire burning in a hay field off Highway 25 and Hudner Lane around 12:40 p.m. According to Cal Fire, at least 30 acres have burned.No injuries have been reported and no evacuation orders have been issued so far.As of 2 p.m., Cal Fire reported that forward progress on the fire has been stopped.Caltrans announced that Highway 25, which links Hollister to Highway 101, is closed in both directions at Highway 156 due to the fire. Highway 156 is also closed between Highway 25 and Buena Vista Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.This is a breaking news update. More details to come.
HOLLISTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NBC Bay Area

Residents Raise Concern Over Shuttered SJ School Amid Recent Crimes

Residents say a shuttered school in South San Jose has become a nuisance. Glider Elementary School in South San Jose has been closed for four years now due to budget cuts and declining enrollment and neighbors say it has become a nuisance. Some of the windows have been smashed out...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Crews Contain Grass Fire Near Highway 101 in South Bay

Emergency crews on Tuesday afternoon responded to a vehicle and grass fire near Highway 101 in the South Bay. Santa Clara police said the blaze shut down Lafayette Street between Highway 101 and Montague Expressway. Traffic was also diverted onto surface streets. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area COVID Surge Leveling Out?

The latest COVID surge in the Bay Area appears to have peaked as cases have stopped rising, but those numbers remain very high. In the East Bay, news of rising COVID numbers in Contra Costa County are keeping businesses looking to rebound from the pandemic on their toes. One of...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose’s Breeze installation may change locations

For more than a year, San Jose residents have awaited news on a proposed downtown landmark on public park land. The latest update has the location shifting to a more urban environment. In a presentation to the city’s Neighborhood Services and Education Committee last week, Nicolle Burnham, deputy director of...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy