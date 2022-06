It is with profound sadness that the Benavides family announces the untimely passing of Sara Annabelle Benavides on May 30th at the age of 18 years old. Sara was born on November 12th, 2003. She lived the entirety of her far too short life in Brawley, CA. Sara adored her family, and loved spending time with her nieces and nephews.

BRAWLEY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO