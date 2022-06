And just like that, the Omaha City Charter Convention – called by Mayor Jean Stothert in a surprise move a year earlier than legally required – is more than halfway over. Only three more meetings are likely to take place before the convention submits a report to the city council, who will then decide whether any of the convention’s recommended amendments to the city charter should be placed on the November 2022 general election ballot for voter approval.

OMAHA, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO