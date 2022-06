Hurricane Prep

OTHER THAN WAITING FOR THE SUPREME COURT TO ISSUE ITS ROE V. WADE RULING, THE STATE LEGISLATURE IS DONE WITH ITS BUSINESS FOR THE YEAR. A MEETING OF BOTH HOUSES YESTERDAY OVERWHELMINGLY PASSED A 13-POINT-8 BILLION DOLLAR BUDGET THAT INCLUDES A BILLION-DOLLAR TAX REBATE IN THE FORM OF LOWER FUTURE TAX RATES. THE BUDGET RAISES STARTING TEACHER SALARIES TO AT LEAST 40-THOUSAND DOLLARS, INCLUDES A 3% RAISE AND 15-HUNDRED DOLLAR BONUS FOR STATE EMPLOYEES, INCREASES IN STARTING SALARIES FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT AND CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS, MORE THAN A BILLION DOLLARS IN NEW STATE ROAD FUNDING, 275-MILLION FOR PUBLIC EDUCATION AND ENOUGH MONEY TO ALLOW STATE COLLEGES, UNIVERSITIES AND TECHNICAL SCHOOLS TO FREEZE IN-STATE TUITION FOR A FOURTH STRAIGHT YEAR.

BLUFFTON, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO