ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olney, IL

MARIAN IRENE MILLER

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(OLNEY) The funeral service for Marian Irene Miller, age 97, of Olney, will be held...

www.freedom929.com

Comments / 0

Related
freedom929.com

JUDITH A. “JUDY” ADDIS

(OLNEY / NEWTON / JASPER COUNTY) The celebration of life service for Judith A. “Judy” Addis, age 79, of Olney, formerly of Newton and Jasper County, will be held Tuesday evening, June 21, at 7:00, at the Latona Church of Christ, with burial at a later date in the Trexler Cemetery, rural Newton. The visitation is also Tuesday evening, June 21, from 5:30 until service time, at the Latona Church of Christ. The Pulliam Funeral Home in Robinson is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Judith A. “Judy” Addis of Olney, formerly of Newton and Jasper County.
JASPER COUNTY, IL
freedom929.com

NADA L. ANDERSON

(OLNEY) The funeral service for Nada L. Anderson, age 85, of Olney, will be held Friday afternoon, June 17, at 2:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with burial in the Crest Haven Memorial Park Cemetery east of Olney, near Claremont. The visitation is also Friday afternoon, June 17, from 1:00 until service time, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Nada L. Anderson of Olney.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

WILLIE P. (RIGDON) SHRYOCK

(OLNEY) The graveside funeral service for Willie P. (Rigdon) Shryock, age 97, of Olney, will be held Wednesday afternoon, June 15, at 4:00, at the South Bend Cemetery, rural Jasper/Crawford Counties. There is no visitation and no other services. The Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Willie P. (Rigdon) Shryock of Olney.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

VERLIN COKELY

(PARKERSBURG) The graveside funeral service for Verlin Cokely, age 78, of Parkersburg, will be held Monday morning, June 20, at 9:00, at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg, with burial to follow. The visitation is Sunday afternoon, June 19, from 2:00 until 4:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Verlin Cokely of Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Olney, IL
Obituaries
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Olney, IL
freedom929.com

151ST ANNUAL COUNTY FAIR

(NEWTON) The 151st Jasper County Fair starts this weekend in Newton with all the Floral Hall exhibits being finalized tomorrow night and Saturday. The first of two days of Harness Racing is Sunday afternoon at 1:00, followed by the final day of Harness Racing on Monday at 1:00. Earlier on Monday at 11:30, the 4-H Showcase and Grandparent’s Day will be held, all to be followed by the Queen Pageants Monday night starting at 7:30. The Truck & Tractor Pull is at 5:00 next Tuesday evening featuring local classes and the Indiana Truck Pullers Association. There’s more Truck & Tractor Pulling Wednesday night at 7:00 with more local classes and the Illinois Hot Farm Pullers. The 4-H Livestock Auction is Thursday evening at 5:00 with Go Kart Racing that night at 7:00. The Antique Farm Show is from 11:00 to 2:00 on Friday with the Whippoorwill Rodeo that night at 7:30. And the popular Demolition Derby will wrap things up Saturday night at 7:00. While local livestock and 4-H shows will run each day Monday through Friday in the Larry Casey Junior Livestock Building, there will be laser tag and inflatables for the kids each night from 6:00 to 10:00. And let’s not forget the great fair concessions including those provided by the Newton Junior Women, the Jasper County Shriners, the Jasper County Farm Bureau, and others. That’s the annual Jasper County Fair all of next week in Newton. For more, go to jaspercofairnewtonillinois.org.
NEWTON, IL
freedom929.com

LOCALLY CENTERED SHAKER TODAY

(PARKERSBURG) The U.S. Geological Survey has reported an earthquake occurred earlier today with the epicenter located in southeastern Richland County. Officials note the 2.5 magnitude quake was centered two and a half miles (2.5) east/southeast of Parkersburg and took place at nearly 7:15 this Thursday morning. The quake had a recorded depth of just over 12 miles and at this point in time, no damage reports have been received. The small earthquake was felt from Olney to near Dundas, as far south as Grayville, and as far east as Princeton, Indiana. By the way, the USGS has recorded 28 earthquakes with a 2.5 magnitude or greater worldwide in the past 24 hours, plus 15 earthquakes at 4.5 magitude or greater in the past month. The USGS reports an average of 22 earthquakes every day worldwide.
PARKERSBURG, IL
freedom929.com

LAST WEEK’S RAINFALL

(OLNEY) The Richland County Farm Bureau office in Olney has released its weekly rainfall report from the nine townships within Richland County, with the recording period ending at 8:00 this past Monday morning. The highest amount of rain last week was measured in German Township at an inch and seven tenths (1.70), followed by four locations that had an inch and two tenths (1.20), including the Farm Bureau office in Olney, plus in Olney, Noble, and Claremont Townships. Next was Decker Township at an inch and one tenth (1.10), Preston Township at one inch (1.00), one of the Bonpas Township sites at eighty-five hundredths (0.85), Madison Township and the other Bonpas Township site at seven tenths (0.70), and Denver Township at six tenths (0.60) of an inch. Here at our WVLN-WSEI National Weather Service Weather Station, at the south edge of Olney, we had an inch and two tenths (1.20) last week. That compares to just over two inches (2.13) of rain a year ago last week in 2021.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

HEAT WARNING EXTENDED

(NEWTON/OLNEY) The Excessive Heat Warning has beem extended through tonight. Various precautions should be taken for those who have to be outside : drink plenty of water, take plenty of breaks out of sunlight, check up on relatives, neighbors, & the elderly, and know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion. Let’s been extra safe out there today.
NEWTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irene
freedom929.com

REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING TONIGHT

(OLNEY) The Richland County School Board of Education will have its regular monthly meeting for June tonight at Richland County High School, starting at 6:00. It’s open to the public, plus the public can view the meeting via live stream online at www.live.rccu1.net.
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
freedom929.com

RICHLAND COUNTY WORK CONTINUES

(OLNEY) The Richland County Highway Department is continuing with the reconstruction work in sections of three county roads. The work should be completed by mid-July. * Higgin Switch Road, between Mt. Pleasant Lane and Honey Lane. * Elbow Lane, between Wynoose Road and Schnell Creek Road. While these sections of...
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
freedom929.com

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING CONTINUES

(NEWTON/OLNEY) The Excessive Heat Warning today through tonight is calling for daily temperatures in the upper 90’s and heat index values over 105 degrees. The various precautions should be taken for those who have to be outside : drink plenty of fluids especially water, take plenty of breaks out of sunlight, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing, check up on relatives, neighbors, & the elderly, and know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded spot before calling emergency 9-1-1 or being taken to a hospital, clinic, or convenient care site.
OLNEY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy