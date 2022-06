Is your child fascinated with all things space-related? Would they love to explore the solar system, practice astronaut skills, learn about telescopes, and more?!. Don’t miss out on your chance to sign them up for space camp at the Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC). Starting this Monday, June 20, this day camp for kids entering grades fourth through seventh will meet 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 19 HOURS AGO