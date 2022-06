Logan Gilbert tossed six innings and the Mariners bullpen finished off a 5-0 shutout of the Minnesota Twins Tuesday night in Seattle. The Twins mustered just four hits all night, two each by Carlos Correa and Gilberto Celestino, while the rest of the lineup combined to go 0-for-24. Byron Buxton, as a bit of a consolation prize, drew a pair of walks to account for the only other Twins baserunners.

