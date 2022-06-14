South Philly Barbacoa’s Cristina Martinez Wins Best Mid-Atlantic Chef James Beard Award

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cristina Martinez, co-owner of South Philly Barbacoa, has won the Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic James Beard award. The awards were held in Chicago Monday night.

Besides serving up award-winning food, Martinez and South Philly Barbacoa have been active in the community. In May of 2021, the restaurant partnered with Jefferson Health, offering free tacos with a COVID-19 vaccination .

Following an earthquake in Puerto Rico, South Philly Barbacoa hosted a pop-up fundraiser to support relief efforts in January of 2020.

Martinez was among four local finalists. Jesse Ito and Nok Suntaranon were also up the Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic title.

Ellen Yin, owner of several restaurants, including Fork, a.kitchen + a.bar, and High Street Philly, was nominated for restaurateur of the year.