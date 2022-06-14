ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

South Philly Barbacoa’s Cristina Martinez Wins Best Mid-Atlantic Chef James Beard Award

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1udMnW_0g9rOIFQ00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cristina Martinez, co-owner of South Philly Barbacoa, has won the Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic James Beard award. The awards were held in Chicago Monday night.

Besides serving up award-winning food, Martinez and South Philly Barbacoa have been active in the community. In May of 2021, the restaurant partnered with Jefferson Health, offering free tacos with a COVID-19 vaccination .

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 13: Cristina Martinez speaks onstage during the 2022 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards at Lyric Opera of Chicago on June 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for James Beard Foundation )

Following an earthquake in Puerto Rico, South Philly Barbacoa hosted a pop-up fundraiser to support relief efforts in January of 2020.

Martinez was among four local finalists. Jesse Ito and Nok Suntaranon were also up the Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic title.

Ellen Yin, owner of several restaurants, including Fork, a.kitchen + a.bar, and High Street Philly, was nominated for restaurateur of the year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
breakingtravelnews.com

Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia and Vernick Fish announce presence “Down the Shore”

Vernick Fish, a contemporary American oyster bar located at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center, is bringing the New Jersey shore a taste of the celebrated restaurant this summer. James Beard Award-winning Chef Greg Vernick and team will host an experiential five-day culinary activation and a collaborative fundraising dinner in partnership with Cookie Till, owner of Steve & Cookie’s, a beloved bayside restaurant in Margate.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Where to Eat in Philly After 11 P.M.

Are you hungry? Good, because it's midnight, you might be drunk, and almost everywhere else is closed. Late-night eating options have taken a serious hit over the last two years. As a result of the pandemic, many of our go-to spots have shuttered or reduced their hours. But if you’re out after most kitchens have closed and you want to eat something fried, hot, or possibly cheesy, there are still some essential spots that remain. In a city that takes drinking and eating as seriously as Philly does, late-night dining — especially drunken late-night dining — is like an Olympic sport, or at least a very challenging video game level. Here are our favorite places around the city to go after 11 p.m., from taco spots to Chinatown classics and bars serving Ethiopian cheesesteaks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Top tips to cook steaks on the grill for National Steakhouse Month

Justin Nelson, Executive Chef of Prime Rib Philadelphia, an award-winning steakhouse that once lived at The Warwick Hotel (17th and Locust) but found a new, glamorous home at the new casino about a year ago. Spokespersons from the restaurants say it’s an excellent spot for a cocktail and a bite, live music in the lounge, oysters & champagne, and, of course, all the steakhouse favorites people crave with a very talented chef’s twist.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Philly Gets Two New Brunches

Plus, Reading Terminal Market starts their outdoor expansion, Palmer Distilling Co. shuts down in Manayunk, and more Philly restaurant news. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. The latest brunch news. Ari Miller’s Musi in Pennsport is adding a brunch service for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
County
Philadelphia, PA
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Philadelphia, PA
Restaurants
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
billypenn.com

The Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll is back, turning the West Philly corridor into a rolling block party with $1 deals

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. The Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll returns on Thursday, bringing an evening of deals and fun to the West Philly corridor filled with one of the city’s most diverse collections of local businesses, many of them family-owned.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Watch Party Held At Philadelphia’s Love Park As 2026 World Cup Host Cities Announcement Looms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is in the running to be a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. More than a dozen cities are competing for 10 spots in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Philadelphia is one of 16 U.S. cities vying to host World Cup matches in 2026, and a big part of the pitch to FIFA is the pitch at Lincoln Financial Field. That’s how soccer fans refer to the playing field. The pristine natural grass is ideal for world-class soccer stars, and with nearly 70,000 seats, the stadium itself is plenty big enough. Today we find out if Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wooderice.com

The Barnes Foundation’s “Barnes on the Block” is Back With Food Trucks, Entertainment, a Beer Garden and Plenty of Art

Barnes on the Block is back at The Barnes Foundation (2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy), taking place on Sunday June 19th from 4 pm to 8 pm. Presented by PNC Arts Alive, and in partnership with Mural Arts Philadelphia, Barnes on the Block features plenty of outdoor fun for the entire family. This year’s celebration coincides with Juneteenth, Father’s Day, and the opening of the summer exhibition Isaac Julien: Once Again (Statues Never Die). Guests can stroll the parkway and enjoy visual art displays, family-friendly art-making, live performances, food trucks, a beer garden, and more.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

‘Perfect Combination Of Terrible’: Greg’s Kitchen In Manayunk Reopening Soon Nearly Year After Hurricane Ida

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The road to recovery from Hurricane Ida continues to be long and grueling for those hit hard by the storm. There is light at the end of the tunnel for some small businesses in Philadelphia’s Manayunk neighborhood. For one Main Street business, getting it back up and running has been a challenge. Now, workers are one step closer to reopening, something they hoped would happen for months. “It was like this perfect combination of terrible,” Greg Gillian, owner of Greg’s Kitchen, said. “Reopening Soon.” The sign is posted front and center outside Greg’s Kitchen in Manayunk. “Everybody’s like, ‘What does soon mean?’...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Beard
phillyvoice.com

Herr's names three finalists in search for new Philly-inspired chip flavor

The contest to crown the quintessential Philly-flavored potato chip is now down to three finalists. Herr's, the Chester County-based snack maker, has narrowed down more than 6,200 "Flavored by Philly" ideas that were submitted by chip fans and dreamers in the Delaware Valley. The concepts were reviewed and judged by a panel composed of former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Mike Quick, Star Fusion's celebrity chef Darlene Jones and Herr's CEO Ed Herr.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Your Guide to Free Wawa Welcome America Block Parties

Wawa Welcome America's 16 days are full of fun and festivities. Here are the details on five block parties going on in Philadelphia that you can go out and enjoy. June 19: Juneteenth Block Party at the African American Museum in Philadelphia. You don't need to enter the museum to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Named Host City For 2026 FIFA World Cup

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The stage is set. Philadelphia has been named one of the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. A watch party was hosted at LOVE Park in Center City and soccer fans exploded in excitement when their city was named a World Cup location. Philly is in for #FIFAWorldCup 2026! @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/7sLInQX7p6 — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) June 16, 2022 World Cup matches in Philadelphia will be played on the pitch at Lincoln Financial Field. The Linc offers pristine natural grass, which is ideal for world-class soccer stars and was a big part of the city’s pitch to FIFA. It also has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#South Philly#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Mid Atlantic Chef#The Best Chef#Jefferson Health#Lyric Opera
PhillyBite

Top Philadelphia Sports Bars

If you're looking for a great place to watch a big game, Philadelphia has a few different options. You could check out one of the many pubs and sports bars near the Xfinity Center, Chickie's & Pete's, or even Fox & Hound. But which one is the best? Which Philadelphia sports bar is your favorite? Here are our recommendations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fox29.com

South Philadelphia rec center gets multi-million dollar overhaul

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - The Vare Recreation Center is getting much needed rehabilitation and leaders hope the facelift provides more than just a safe space for kids to play. "This is a massive part of this community, this is a massive place for kids," Eagles Center Jason Kelce said. Football stars,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Philadelphia Hookup Spots to Get Some Action!

How about some pointers about arranging an intimate encounter that will be truly memorable? If you follow our advice, you’ll be fully prepared for adventures in the ‘the Athens of America.’ A good tip is never to make assumptions about the people you might bump into. This is a cosmopolitan city, so you are likely to come across all sorts of delectable local talent. Engage in affable conversation and be prepared for banter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Juneteenth 2022: Organizers In Philadelphia Commemorate End Of Slavery Through Art

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sunday marks the second annual observance of Juneteenth as a federal holiday. Organizers in Philadelphia are commemorating the end of slavery in the United States through art.  “Oh look she’s playing a vibraphone it’s not something people play often,” Kelsi Bolden said. Bolden, a groovy jazzy vibraphonist, enjoys most genres of music, but her preference is gospel.   “I chose to do the arrangements of Charles Albert Tindley,” Bolden said.  Tindley was a minister and music composer from the 1800s whose faith music is still in tune with the messages of today, especially as we celebrate Juneteenth. “A day that commemorates true freedom...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
66K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy