ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunkhannock, PA

Tunkhannock softball romps to win, advances state championship game

By Tom Robinson For Times Leader
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JAID9_0g9rO9O800
The Tigers’ Paige Marabell, left, and starting pitcher Kaya Hannon, center, along with the team, celebrate a shutout win against Villa Joseph Marie in the PIAA Class 4A state softball semifinals at Patriots Park in Allentown. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

ALLENTOWN – The deeper the Tunkhannock softball team gets into the postseason, the easier its seems to be for the Tigers to produce runs.

Erin Van Ness and Gabby Wood blasted home runs in the first two innings Monday and Tunkhannock cruised into its second straight PIAA Class 4A state championship game with a 13-0, five-inning rout of Villa Joseph Marie in a semifinal game at Patriots Park.

After scoring in double figures five times in 20 regular season games, the Tigers have done it three times in their six playoff games.

They posted their second straight five-inning, shutout victory on the 10-run rule and had the runs they needed for that by the time the second inning was over.

Tunkhannock is scheduled to play Thursday at 4:30 at Penn State’s Beard Field against Clearfield, which spoiled a rematch of last season’s extra-inning championship game when it took out defending champion Beaver Area, ending its 42-game winning streak with a 2-1 win.

There was much less drama to Tunkhannock’s victory.

“We really wanted to get back to Penn State,” Wood said. “We all really pushed for it.”

The first seven Tunkhannock batters reached, culminating in a three-run homer by Van Ness for a 7-0 lead.

“When you come out and get seven runs like that in the first inning, it definitely takes a little pressure off our defense, off our pitcher and even off our coaching staff,” Tunkhannock coach Bob Hegedty said. “It’s a good way to start.”

Other than some difficulties getting through the first inning, Tunkhannock pitcher Kaya Hannon has made sure to face very little pressure during the six-game playoff winning streak.

With Monday’s two-hitter, Hannon has pitched 34 playoff innings, giving up just four runs and only three of them earned. She has yielded 18 hits – just one for extra bases, a second-inning double by Brynne Davis – and has struck out 36 with just five walks.

The Tunkhannock offense helped expand her comfort zone.

With one out in the top of the second, Wood already had four RBI on her two-run, first-inning single and two-run homer. Emily Patton added a two-run double later in the second to make it 11-0.

Tunkhannock added two runs in the third and threatened in the fourth and fifth.

Hannon then retired eight straight to end the game.

Wood finished 3-for-3 and Van Ness was 3-for-4. They scored twice each.

Patton had a single, double and two RBI while Hannon helped herself with an RBI double in the first inning.

Ella McNeff and Emily Schultz each had two hits and scored twice. Schultz had a double.

Tunkhannock finished with 13 hits, including six for extra bases.

“We were all hitting,” Van Ness said.

That has been a trend lately.

“You could feel it building up,” Van Ness said. “We’ve been working so hard at practice and it’s showing on the field now.”

Tunkhannock 13, Villa Joseph Marie 0

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Marabell c`4`0`0`0

Iddings cr-ph`0`2`0`0

McNeff 2b`3`2`2`1

Schultz ss`4`2`2`1

Wood 1b`4`2`3`4

KHannon p`3`0`1`1

MHannon cr`0`1`0`0

Huff 3b`2`2`0`0

Van Ness lf`4`2`3`3

Patton dp`3`0`2`2

Kulsacavage rf`0`0`0`0

James cf`3`0`0`0

Totals`30`13`13`12

Villa Joseph Marie`AB`R`H`BI

Tsiouplis 2b`1`0`1`0

Murphy rf-lf`2`0`0`0

Minniebach ss`2`0`0`0

Byrne c`2`0`0`0

Gordon p-3b`2`0`0`0

Davis cf`2`0`1`0

AEvans lf`2`0`0`0

JEvans 1b`2`0`0`0

Veitz dp`2`0`0`0

Sonnie 3b-p`0`0`0`0

Totals`17`0`2`0

Tunkhannock`742`00` — 13

Villa Joseph Marie`000`00` — 0

2B — KHannon, Schultz, Patton, Davis. HR – Van Ness, Wood.

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hannon W`5`1`0`0`1`6

Villa Joseph Marie`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Gordon L`0`4`7`6`1`0

Sonnie`5`9`6`3`0`0

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Montgomery takes PIAA Class A State Championships

Montgomery, Pa. — It's a dream come true for Montgomery softball team, who defeated District 9 champion DuBois Central Catholic at Penn State’s Beard Field. The team secured the PIAA Class A State Championship in a 5-1 win. Related reading: Montgomery looking to ditch runner-up shirt for new championship threads Stay tuned — full story to come!
MONTGOMERY, PA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Bedford, Blair, Bradford, Cambria, Cameron, Carbon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Bedford; Blair; Bradford; Cambria; Cameron; Carbon; Centre; Clearfield; Clinton; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Elk; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lackawanna; Lancaster; Lebanon; Luzerne; Lycoming; McKean; Mifflin; Monroe; Montour; Northumberland; Perry; Pike; Potter; Schuylkill; Snyder; Somerset; Sullivan; Susquehanna; Tioga; Union; Warren; Wayne; Wyoming; York TORNADO WATCH 376 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BEDFORD BLAIR BRADFORD CAMBRIA CAMERON CARBON CENTRE CLEARFIELD CLINTON COLUMBIA CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN ELK FRANKLIN FULTON HUNTINGDON JUNIATA LACKAWANNA LANCASTER LEBANON LUZERNE LYCOMING MCKEAN MIFFLIN MONROE MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY PIKE POTTER SCHUYLKILL SNYDER SOMERSET SULLIVAN SUSQUEHANNA TIOGA UNION WARREN WAYNE WYOMING YORK
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allentown, PA
Sports
City
Clearfield, PA
City
Allentown, PA
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Tunkhannock, PA
Sports
City
Tunkhannock, PA
WBRE

Raw 16mm Film: West Side of the Wyoming Valley

Editor’s Note: Eyewitness News will be posting more stories and remastered footage daily on our Agnes at Fifty page. Keep in mind some of the footage does not have sound due to technology restrictions in 1972. EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In this installment of remastered 16mm film, WDAU (now WYOU) reporter Derry Bird spoke with business […]
KINGSTON, PA
Times Leader

University of Scranton announces winners of Earth Day essay contest

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. More than 300 students in grades five to 12 from Northeast Pennsylvania, New York and Singapore participated in The University of Scranton Earth Day Essay Contest this year. Awards were announced at the University’s Evening of Environmental Science Event on campus in April.
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

NEPA Sings postponed until next week

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. NEPA Sings, scheduled for tonight at the Moonlite Drive-in, has been postponed due to weather, according to a post on CASA of Luzerne County’s Facebook page. The show will be held at the Moonlite on Thursday, June 23. Any tickets...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Mountain Laurel in bloom On The Pennsylvania Road

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania's state flower is now in bloom. Jon Meyer found plenty of Mountain Laurel when he took The Pennsylvania Road through Hickory Run State Park in Carbon County. See more On the Pennsylvania Road stories on YouTube.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Tigers#Piaa
thehomepagenetwork.com

Canton Native, Strunk thriving in Music Career

CANTON — Jason Strunk, son of Will and Carolyn Strunk, recently led the New England Philharmonic Orchestra plus a 100 voice choir at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Jason is a graduate of Canton High School where he was active in the music department at Mansfield University and earned a BA in music. He earned an MS in Music Education from Towson University. Strunk also earned a Dmd in Choral Conducting from the University of Miami.
CANTON, PA
WBRE

I-81 South reopened after two crashes in Lackawanna County

UPDATE: Interstate 81 southbound was reopened right around 4:00 pm on Wednesday. DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A car crash has closed down part of I-81 South in Lackawanna County. PennDOT has said that Interstate 81 southbound will be closed beginning at mile marker 199 due to two separate car crashes. The Lackawanna County 911 communication […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

LGBTQ+ campground opens in the Poconos

SMITHFIELD, Pa. — While it may not look like it now, the campsites at Camp Out Mt. Nebo near East Stroudsburg are booking up fast. "Our season is booking up already, and we see the booking increasing as we go further into the summer already. It's pretty crazy. For our first season, it's pretty good," said owner Steven Louden.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Times Leader

June 23, 1972: The day that changed our lives

Fifty years ago this month, as a tropical storm weaved its way northward, life in the Wyoming Valley went on as usual. Not for long. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Editor’s note: This powerful moment-by-moment account of the Agnes flood by Tom Mooney — then a...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Times Leader

Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson has busy first day

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Amid a steady stream of introductions and first-day paperwork Monday, Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson briefly paused to provide a quick update. “It’s like drinking from a fire hose, and it will be that way for a little while,” Robertson said...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Inspection scheduled for potential Pittston-West Pittston bridge reopening

‘This doesn’t mean it’s going to open,’ official cautions. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. An inspection will begin June 27 to determine if the Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge linking West Pittston and Pittston can safely reopen to traffic in its current condition until a bridge replacement or reconstruction is planned and completed, according to a timeline released by the county Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Noxen is ready for the Rattlesnake Round Up

NOXEN, Pa. — The food stands and carnival rides are set up for the Noxen Volunteer Fire Company's biggest fundraiser — the annual Rattlesnake Round Up. "This is the one that counts," said Noxen Assistant Fire Chief Matthew McCormack. "This is the one that keeps us open, puts the gas in the trucks, and lets us put the wet stuff on the red stuff."
NOXEN, PA
Newswatch 16

Cancer center breaking ground in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Geisinger is investing $58 million into a new facility in Dickson City so residents of Lackawanna County can stay close to home for cancer care. "We have a cancer center right now that lives within the hospital walls in CMC. We've literally outgrown our walls, so this is another opportunity to bring the community a brand new cancer center," said Renee Blakiewicz, Clinical Operations Associate Vice President.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

11K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy