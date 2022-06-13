Tunkhannock softball romps to win, advances state championship game

The Tigers’ Paige Marabell, left, and starting pitcher Kaya Hannon, center, along with the team, celebrate a shutout win against Villa Joseph Marie in the PIAA Class 4A state softball semifinals at Patriots Park in Allentown. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

ALLENTOWN – The deeper the Tunkhannock softball team gets into the postseason, the easier its seems to be for the Tigers to produce runs.

Erin Van Ness and Gabby Wood blasted home runs in the first two innings Monday and Tunkhannock cruised into its second straight PIAA Class 4A state championship game with a 13-0, five-inning rout of Villa Joseph Marie in a semifinal game at Patriots Park.

After scoring in double figures five times in 20 regular season games, the Tigers have done it three times in their six playoff games.

They posted their second straight five-inning, shutout victory on the 10-run rule and had the runs they needed for that by the time the second inning was over.

Tunkhannock is scheduled to play Thursday at 4:30 at Penn State’s Beard Field against Clearfield, which spoiled a rematch of last season’s extra-inning championship game when it took out defending champion Beaver Area, ending its 42-game winning streak with a 2-1 win.

There was much less drama to Tunkhannock’s victory.

“We really wanted to get back to Penn State,” Wood said. “We all really pushed for it.”

The first seven Tunkhannock batters reached, culminating in a three-run homer by Van Ness for a 7-0 lead.

“When you come out and get seven runs like that in the first inning, it definitely takes a little pressure off our defense, off our pitcher and even off our coaching staff,” Tunkhannock coach Bob Hegedty said. “It’s a good way to start.”

Other than some difficulties getting through the first inning, Tunkhannock pitcher Kaya Hannon has made sure to face very little pressure during the six-game playoff winning streak.

With Monday’s two-hitter, Hannon has pitched 34 playoff innings, giving up just four runs and only three of them earned. She has yielded 18 hits – just one for extra bases, a second-inning double by Brynne Davis – and has struck out 36 with just five walks.

The Tunkhannock offense helped expand her comfort zone.

With one out in the top of the second, Wood already had four RBI on her two-run, first-inning single and two-run homer. Emily Patton added a two-run double later in the second to make it 11-0.

Tunkhannock added two runs in the third and threatened in the fourth and fifth.

Hannon then retired eight straight to end the game.

Wood finished 3-for-3 and Van Ness was 3-for-4. They scored twice each.

Patton had a single, double and two RBI while Hannon helped herself with an RBI double in the first inning.

Ella McNeff and Emily Schultz each had two hits and scored twice. Schultz had a double.

Tunkhannock finished with 13 hits, including six for extra bases.

“We were all hitting,” Van Ness said.

That has been a trend lately.

“You could feel it building up,” Van Ness said. “We’ve been working so hard at practice and it’s showing on the field now.”

Tunkhannock 13, Villa Joseph Marie 0

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Marabell c`4`0`0`0

Iddings cr-ph`0`2`0`0

McNeff 2b`3`2`2`1

Schultz ss`4`2`2`1

Wood 1b`4`2`3`4

KHannon p`3`0`1`1

MHannon cr`0`1`0`0

Huff 3b`2`2`0`0

Van Ness lf`4`2`3`3

Patton dp`3`0`2`2

Kulsacavage rf`0`0`0`0

James cf`3`0`0`0

Totals`30`13`13`12

Villa Joseph Marie`AB`R`H`BI

Tsiouplis 2b`1`0`1`0

Murphy rf-lf`2`0`0`0

Minniebach ss`2`0`0`0

Byrne c`2`0`0`0

Gordon p-3b`2`0`0`0

Davis cf`2`0`1`0

AEvans lf`2`0`0`0

JEvans 1b`2`0`0`0

Veitz dp`2`0`0`0

Sonnie 3b-p`0`0`0`0

Totals`17`0`2`0

Tunkhannock`742`00` — 13

Villa Joseph Marie`000`00` — 0

2B — KHannon, Schultz, Patton, Davis. HR – Van Ness, Wood.

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hannon W`5`1`0`0`1`6

Villa Joseph Marie`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Gordon L`0`4`7`6`1`0

Sonnie`5`9`6`3`0`0