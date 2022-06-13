ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Gigliotti Named NECBL Pitcher of the Week

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNN, Mass. -- The New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) recognized the North Shore Navigators’ Jake Gigliotti (Northeastern) as the first Pitcher of the Week for the 2022 season, it was announced on Monday afternoon. Gigliotti shut down the Ocean State Waves during...

Valley Breeze

Three Smithfield High baseball players sign NLIs to D-II colleges

SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield High baseball team will have three players suiting up for Division II collegiate teams next spring, and last Wednesday, June 8, two of them, Matt Belleavoine and Luca Maiello, signed their National Letter of Intent to continue their careers in the Northeast-10 Conference during a signing day ceremony inside the school’s gymnasium.
nsnavs.com

Schooners Earn 11-Inning Win in Early Fraser Affair

LYNN, Mass. -- The Mystic Schooners were one run better in extra innings Wednesday as they scored twice in the 10th and edged past the North Shore Navigators with another run in the 11th for a 5-4 win in New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) action at Fraser Field. Five...
LYNN, MA
nsnavs.com

Navs Can't Find Big Hit in North Adams, Fall 5-2

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- The North Shore Navigators piled up nine hits but left 15 runners on base as they fell to the North Adams SteepleCats, 5-2, in Tuesday night’s New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) game at Joe Wolfe Field. North Shore fell to 1-5, while North Adams...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

On your mark...Get set...The Great Race starts Saturday

Today’s high cost of gasoline won’t deter 120 of the world’s finest antique automobiles from revving their engines this Saturday at Rocky Point as they set off on a 9- day, 2,300 mile race to Fargo, North Dakota. The 10:30 a.m. start of the 2022 Hemmings Motor...
WARWICK, RI
NECN

Boston Named as Host City for 2026 World Cup

Boston will once again be a World Cup host city. The 2026 World Cup — soccer's biggest event — will be played at 16 cities across the United States, Mexico and Canada. FIFA announced Thursday that Gillette Stadium will be one of the venues. The stadium in Foxboro...
BOSTON, MA
Golf.com

The Country Club at Brookline: History, membership, more

If Tom Brady was put on a two-year waitlist for a locker at The Country Club, good luck getting one of your own. Not only would you be joining the sixth-oldest course in America, but its rich history and impact on the game are rivaled by few. Why is Brookline’s...
BROOKLINE, MA
Golf.com

This sneaky path to The Country Club led to much more than just a golf course

This article is an updated version of a story that originally appeared on GOLF.com in 2012. Unlike Groucho Marx, I would like to belong to a lot of clubs that would not have me as a member. It’s a complex I contracted as a kid growing up in Brookline, Mass., where I lived just down the road and a few traffic lights from the gated entrance of The Country Club.
BROOKLINE, MA
FUN 107

Iconic Rocky Point Launch Site for The Great Race 2022

If you've driven through Rhode Island this week and spotted mass amounts of vintage vehicles, there is a very good reason. This year's The Great Race event is going to kick off from Rocky Point Park in Warwick on Saturday, June 18, 8 a.m. The streets near me have been...
WARWICK, RI
independentri.com

NK’s top students have a lot in common besides grades

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — This year’s North Kingstown High School’s Valedictorian and Salutatorian have a lot in common, but will be headed in different directions when it comes to their choice of colleges. Valedictorian Jack Watson is headed south to the University of Alabama, and Salutatorian Molly...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
reportertoday.com

Army Corps to Remove Waterfront Abandoned Bridge

"I am pleased to announce a major development in my ongoing effort to transform a vital part of the East Providence Waterfront District. In September of 2019 I introduced a council ordinance seeking the removal of abandoned piers and the abandoned India Point Railroad Bridge. The ordinance received unanimous passage from the City Council. The India Point Railroad Bridge was a swing bridge which spanned the Seekonk River, connecting the City of Providence, Rhode Island at India Point to the City of East Providence at Watchemoket. It was last used in 1974. The original structure was a covered bridge built in 1835 for the Boston and Providence Railroad. After its closing, the United States Coast Guard eventually determined the bridge to be a navigational hazard. The City of Providence had ownership at one point but turned it over to the Federal Government. Many plans and years of discussion fell through and the rusting, dangerous remnants of this structure remained an eyesore and navigational hazard, keeping pleasure & business watercraft away from the East Providence side of the river.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Jamestown Home Sells for $4.15 Million

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announced on Tuesday that the newly constructed home at 11 Bryer Avenue in Jamestown has sold for $4,150,000. According to data available from Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service, the sale of 11 Bryer Avenue is the second-highest Jamestown sale of 2022. This...
Boston Globe

Vote: Where’s the best place to get ice cream in Massachusetts?

Tell us your favorite shop and what to order. With summer almost officially here, it’s time to think about some serious things like ice cream. We know that Bostonians are experts at naming their favorite flavors, toppings, and the ultimate question: What’s the best ice cream shop in Massachusetts?
BOSTON, MA
rinewstoday.com

Ortho RI: Where care is patient-centric – Richard Asinof

Where putting the needs of patients first pays off. All too often, the successes within Rhode Island’s health care delivery system go unrecognized by the news media, in large part because their focus has been skewed by the big troubles within the state’s hospital-based systems – the financial fragility of Lifespan, Care New England, and CharterCARE.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends closing two beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health released a statement Wednesday recommending to close two beaches for swimming. The department of health said Fogland beach in Tiverton and Gooseberry Beach in Newport has high bacteria levels. The statement said, “RIDOH will continue to monitor and review...
NEWPORT, RI
Travel Maven

9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Massachusetts

From rolling green hills in the north to quaint coastal cities and towns, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Massachusetts. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible views or vibey dinner spots, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

