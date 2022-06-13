ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Marc Morial on Initiating Police investigations in Louisiana and Kansas City [WATCH]

By Rickey Smiley Morning Show
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bBJ9l_0g9r8lbu00

Marc Morial is keeping us informed with the “NAACP State of Black America” report. The Justice Department announced it would initiate a pattern and practice investigation into the Louisiana State Police on Friday. The National Urban League has been calling for this due to the unresolved, questionable killings of black motorists in Louisiana.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

There has also been a push for reform in Kansas City. They are calling on the Justice Department to conduct a full investigation of the Kansas City Police Department. The Kansas City Police have an appallingly long list of Kansas City police officers using deadly force more often than almost 98% of police departments of similar size.

In addition to this, the Kansas City Police Department is a municipal police department that is actually run by a board appointed by the governor. The residents of that city don’t have control over their own department.

Marc Morial will continue on the state of black America to bring you up to date on these efforts to reform policing at every single level in this nation. Click on the audio player to hear more on this from “ The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!


HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced in Connection with Staging an Automobile Accident in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies

Louisiana Woman Sentenced in Connection with Staging an Automobile Accident in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies. Louisiana – On June 14, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Ishais Price (“Price”), 41, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced before United States District Court Judge Sarah S. Vance for Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371, arising from a staged automobile accident with a tractor-trailer in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Louisiana governor says background checks would complement red flag gun law

Smith & Wesson handguns on display at the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show in Las Vegas, Jan. 19, 2016. (AP Photo/John Locher) As the U.S. Senate moves closer to crafting and approving a bipartisan bill that would fund states that establish red flag laws, Louisiana’s governor said he believes the state can go one better.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Louisiana, MO
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced and Ordered to Pay Restitution for Defrauding Elderly Veteran

Louisiana Man Sentenced and Ordered to Pay Restitution for Defrauding Elderly Veteran. United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced on June 13, 2022, that U.S. District Judge Brian A. Jackson sentenced Shawn Phillips, 44, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to 33 months in federal prison for wire fraud, to run consecutively with his pending state charges. The Court also sentenced Phillips to three years of supervised release following his prison term and ordered him to pay $50,718 in restitution.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

All state offices in La. to close Friday in honor of Juneteenth

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor John Bel Edwards announced Monday (June 13) that all state offices in Louisiana will close Friday, June 17 in observance of Juneteenth. The national holiday is celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the U.S. This marks the first year in Louisiana that […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Pipeline wildfire explodes to 20k acres; Northeast La. man burning toilet paper goes to court

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An Arizona wildfire suspected to have been started by a Northeast Louisiana man has grown considerably in size in the past 24 hours. The Pipeline Fire is now 20,000 acres in size, according to incident data published online. The fire was first spotted Sunday, just six miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona. A day ago, the fire was reported to be around 5,000 acres in size. Wind has been a problem, as noted on the incident page online, “Critical fire, warm and windy conditions, which are pushing the wildfire toward the east and Schultz Pass.”
MONROE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickey Smiley
Person
Marc Morial
nationalblackguide.com

Minority-Owned Black-Led Firm Awarded $102.5M Levee & Drainage Canal Relocation Project in Louisiana

US Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg District, has awarded Greenup Cajun JV, LLC a $102.5 million dollar construction contract to build hurricane protection structures and move levees and drainage canals in Louisiana’s Plaquemines Parish. The company is minority-owned with a number of African American men and women in leadership roles. In addition, 64% of their non-seasonal employees identify as Black or African American.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Start-Up that uses Wood Waste to Produce Gasoline Plans $800 Million Clean Energy Facility in Louisiana

Start-Up that uses Wood Waste to Produce Gasoline Plans $800 Million Clean Energy Facility in Louisiana. Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on June 14, 2022 that Arbor Renewable Gas LLC, a Houston-based company founded in 2019 that produces renewable gasoline and green hydrogen from wood waste and forest residue, is evaluating West Baton Rouge Parish for a planned $800 million manufacturing and distribution facility that will use carbon capture and sequestration emissions-reduction technology.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Justice Department#The National Urban League
KSLA

Bossier, DeSoto parishes considered ‘high risk’ for COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Since June 10, Louisiana has reported 2,303 new cases of COVID-19, with 394 of them being reinfections; 304 people have been hospitalized. Bossier and DeSoto Parishes are now considered high risk, with most neighboring parishes considered medium risk. The Louisiana Department of Health says most cases are tied to community spread.
SHREVEPORT, LA
theadvocate.com

Court ruling Sunday appears to put special session back on track

A federal appeals court Sunday lifted a delay on a lower court ruling ordering new Louisiana congressional districts, which means a special session set to start Wednesday appears to be back on track. Republicans in the Legislature had been hoping the 5th U.S. Circuit of Appeals would stay a lower...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
96.5 KVKI

Dave & Buster’s Building a Second Location in Louisiana

The popular national restaurant/arcade chain Dave & Buster's recently filed for a permit to build a new location in Louisiana. Dave & Buster's filed a permit to build a 22,213 square-foot facilty at 201 Spring Farm Road in Lafayette. Dave & Buster's has pretty tight restrictions on the markets they...
SHREVEPORT, LA
theadvocate.com

'If we got caught...they'd kill us': Louisiana POW helped save stars from flag in World War II

Many people ignore Flag Day, but that never was the case for J.S. and Alyne Gray — and not just because it was their anniversary. Before they married in Jonesville and later settled in Greenwell Springs after World War II, the Grays were connected to two special flags. One was one of the most famous ever unfurled — and the other, they tried to make better known.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Sheriff's office: Family dispute leads to shooting

HAHNVILLE, La. — A shooting took place Saturday in Hahnville as deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office were on their way for an initial call about an argument. According to Sheriff Greg Champagne, it was just before 9 p.m. when deputies were called to a residence in...
HAHNVILLE, LA
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

495
Followers
1K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond's #1 station for R&B!

 https://kissrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy