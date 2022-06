Tennessee Titans star halfback Derrick Henry raced out of the gate in 2021, appearing to be on a historic trajectory. Henry was an unstoppable force through the first eight games of the season, rushing for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns. However, injury proved to be the only thing capable of standing in his way, as […] The post Titans’ Derrick Henry drops truth bomb on his foot injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO