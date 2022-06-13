ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seekonk, MA

School Superintendent: Pickleball Not Allowed on Tennis Court

By Joe Siegel
reportertoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seekonk High School tennis courts are for tennis only, Superintendent Rich Drolet said Wednesday. Some residents took to social media last weekend to complain about a set of rules regarding use of the courts. “Pickleball is prohibited like the sign says and like I said the other night, the tennis...

