School Superintendent: Pickleball Not Allowed on Tennis Court

Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Superintendent Anthony Azar has rebutted comments made by the Rehoboth Board of Selectmen at their Monday meeting. Selectman Michael Deignan had mentioned a refund of $5.7 million in E and D (excess and deficiency) money to the two member towns. According to a letter sent out Tuesday to residents by Azar: “The Town of Rehoboth will receive a reduction of their FY22 assessment of $2,205,155.71. The Town of Dighton will receive a reduction of their FY22 assessment of $1,235,207.29. Additionally, the district will retain $2,297,637.00 of the excess as provided for by Massachusetts General Law (the regional school district retains up to 5 percent of their overall budget in E & D funds). Of this, the district has proposed using $750,000 to reduce the FY23 assessments to the member towns.”
