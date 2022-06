Maddy Raveling's single with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the 7th lifted the Storm Lake softball team to a 9-8 win over Sioux Central. Sioux Central rallied for two runs to tie the game at 8 in the top of the 7th. Preslie Peterson began the inning with a walk. Following a strikeout and a groundout, Morgan Christian had an RBI double, Halle Laursen walked, and Kendra Casey hit a grounder that got into left field that scored Christian to tie the game.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO