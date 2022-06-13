MECHE ROAD BRIDGE NOW OPEN

Lafayette is a little city with big city traffic congestion. One reason is that if you want to get anywhere in the city, you must stay grounded. Big cities have a network of roadways that carry you above everything and drop you off in the area you want to be in, just take the appropriate exit. In Lafayette, if you want to go from one side of town to the other, aside from I-10, there are no significant thoroughfares to move everyone quickly. You will have to stay grounded, experiencing road work and many many intersections. Therefore, you will have to deal with traffic signals.
BATON ROUGE - Plans to widen I-10 are in the works, but that can't happen until some properties are torn down. Some of that work began today: crews are clearing the way, one house at a time. Crews picked up debris from a torn-down home on East Washington street all...
North Louisiana projects are among 17 bid awards announced this week by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). Fourteen contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $160.6 million. Of note is a major $136.5 million project to create a new interchange at U.S. 90 and Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. in Lafayette Parish. This project is part of the future I-49 corridor.
A scary situation is playing out on the Wilkinson Bridge in Baton Rouge. Authorities closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at the I-110 interchange after a crash left a van straddling the railing of the Mississippi River Bridge. That crash happened around 5:30 a.m., causing a major traffic tie-up in the area.
I would guess that there are only a handful of multi-million dollar homes in the Youngsville area, but we like to highlight them when we find them. This $3,250,000 listing popped up on my Facebook feed today, and I had to share it. The property was once part of Fairview...
Rigzone will hold the next Louisiana Oil & Gas Job Fair on Wednesday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cajundome Convention Center. Over 35 employers will be there with hundreds of available positions to apply for.
ZACHARY, La (BRPROUD) — According to East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, a garbage truck worker was walking into oncoming traffic and was hit by a vehicle on Peairs Road on Wednesday afternoon. The worker was transported to a local hospital with injuries. This is a developing story.
Start-Up that uses Wood Waste to Produce Gasoline Plans $800 Million Clean Energy Facility in Louisiana. Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on June 14, 2022 that Arbor Renewable Gas LLC, a Houston-based company founded in 2019 that produces renewable gasoline and green hydrogen from wood waste and forest residue, is evaluating West Baton Rouge Parish for a planned $800 million manufacturing and distribution facility that will use carbon capture and sequestration emissions-reduction technology.
BATON ROUGE - If the heat isn't a good enough reason to avoid the outdoors, allergies may be. For three days, Baton Rouge has been under an air quality alert caused by dust from the Saharan desert. Dr. Rachael Kermis, a family medicine specialist at Baton Rouge General, says she's...
Cancellation notices started sending Monday, June 13. The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is advising commercial driver’s license (CDL) and commercial learner’s permit (CLP) customers to verify their medical certificate status. The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles will begin sending cancellation notices to CDL and CLP drivers who...
The average price, of a gallon of gas, in the US, has jumped 39 cents, to $5.10 per gallon, but the lowest of the highs, is right here in Baton Rouge. There are some ways to make sure you get the most out of every drop.
BATON ROUGE - A business owner is hoping to leave controversy behind and start fresh in East Baton Rouge Parish. “They shut us down about a year ago, and since then we've just been trying to get back open,” Guerrilla Warfare Paintball owner Justin King said. Last year, King...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Home Improvement Store Burglary Suspects. Louisiana – On June 15, 2022, Baton Rouge Police Department investigators announced that they are looking for the identity of the suspects in the photographs below. Investigators believe the suspects are linked to a burglary at a local home improvement store on May 13, 2022, in the early morning hours. After leaving the home improvement store, the two tried to open a second business. Their entry attempts were unsuccessful, but they did cause damage to the business.
Louisiana residents are baking in another day of excessive heat and that has prompted many of you to ask, "when will it end"? Of course, those who have lived in The Boot for more than a summer or two know it gets hot and stays hot here for most of the summer. But the afternoon high temperatures we've been seeing here lately are excessive, especially for this early in the season.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Starting a Fire that Damaged 4 Businesses. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on June 14, 2022, that they arrested a Jeanerette, Louisiana, man for allegedly starting a fire that damaged four businesses. Roger Hogan, 58, was arrested on June 13 for Simple Arson and Criminal Trespass.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The body of a boater who was missing since last week has been recovered from the Mississippi River, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Monday. Howard Brown, 54, was reported missing near Baton Rouge after his boat sank Wednesday, The Advocate reported. Wildlife officials said Brown’s body was recovered Saturday […]
Five months. That’s how long it took friends Nathaniel Klumb and Mike Tilley to painstakingly transform Bayou Fountain into a paddling trail starting in October of 2013. Five months of weekends spent clearing some two dozen obstructions, including a 65-yard logjam that could be seen from an aerial view on Google Earth. A labor of love, the work fueled a dream that grew with each stick, log and piece of litter removed. A dream to not just create a maneuverable paddling route, but to spur a larger movement within the Capital City.
After having issues opening for the of Summer 2022 due to staffing shortages, Blue Bayou Dixie Landing has just announced an official opening date, but with limited attractions. Earlier this month (June 8, 2022) WBRZ reported on the lifeguard shortage in the Baton Rouge area and if effects on community...
It’s hurricane season. No one want to hear the words …”has formed in the Gulf of Mexico”, but this is the time to prepare before a storm hits. Forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) expect an above-normal hurricane season, with up to 21 named storms and as many as 10 hurricanes. The time to prepare is now.
Rick Ward’s senatorial career included difficult decisions brokered in the final minutes before the end of a legislative session. The final hours of the 2022 session were not that way for Ward. Fifteen minutes before the Senate convened for the final time in the 2022 session, Ward sat quietly...
