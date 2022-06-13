MECHE ROAD BRIDGE NOW OPEN

Lafayette is a little city with big city traffic congestion. One reason is that if you want to get anywhere in the city, you must stay grounded. Big cities have a network of roadways that carry you above everything and drop you off in the area you want to be in, just take the appropriate exit. In Lafayette, if you want to go from one side of town to the other, aside from I-10, there are no significant thoroughfares to move everyone quickly. You will have to stay grounded, experiencing road work and many many intersections. Therefore, you will have to deal with traffic signals.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO