Researchers have uncovered a new function for alpha-synuclein, a well-known protein marker of Parkinson’s, with relevance toward treatment for the disease. When many people think of Parkinson’s disease, they associate it with Michael J. Fox. Perhaps he just stands out because he was diagnosed at such a young age, as Parkinson’s is actually relatively common. In fact, there are nearly one million Americans living with it, and about 60,000 more are diagnosed each year, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation, as well as other notable people including George H.W. Bush, Muhammad Ali, Billy Connolly, Neil Diamond, and Billy Graham.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO