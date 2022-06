This month’s primary is the first time voting will take place for a new congressional district drawn by state lawmakers to more broadly represent the growth and spread of Chicago-area Latinx people. Their spurt in population in Cook County and the collar counties largely flew under the radar until 2020 Census data showed that the multiethnic group gained more than two million Illinois residents over the last decade, and their presence extended well beyond the city and county.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO