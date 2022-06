Click here to read the full article. Singer Julee Cruise, whose haunting voice made her a favorite of filmmaker David Lynch, has died at 65. The news was confirmed by her husband, Edward Grinnan on Facebook, per The Guardian. “She left this realm on her own terms. No regrets,” he wrote. “She is at peace.” Grinnan added, “I played her [B-52’s song] ‘Roam’ during her transition. Now she will roam forever. Rest in peace, my love.” Born in Iowa in 1956, Cruise worked with Lynch on several occasions. Her best-known song was “Falling,” released as part of her 1989 debut album Floating...

