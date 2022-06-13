ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigrants Don’t Feel Safe Walking Along Leesburg Pike, According To Pedestrian Survey

By Héctor Alejandro Arzate
 3 days ago
Aurora Gámez stands along Leesburg Pike, which has garnered concerns over pedestrian safety in recent months. A survey taken in the Culmore neighborhood of Falls Church found that the majority of the community – which has a high immigrant population – does not feel safe walking or biking along Leesburg Pike....

Comments / 14

Peter wise one
3d ago

does every change when a person or persons from another city, town, state or even another country legally or illegally and they do not like something so they complain and the city, town, state or even a country has to go and spend money which they probably do not have simple everyday problems we can not correct everything that comes across

Reply(1)
7
JJ Bunny
3d ago

I’m familiar with that area and those living in that area choose to cross in the middle of the road and not crosswalks with traffic lights…..immigrants need to obey simple traffic laws

Reply(2)
9
sportsfan555
3d ago

I wouldn't feel safe either if I'd be crossing rt7 anywhere but where there's a crosswalk or intersection. stand at a light and wait till it turns for you to cross and you'll be safe. only ppl getting killed there are jaywalkers.

Reply
3
 

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

